Morning Briefing: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

⛽ Buc-ee’s: The grand opening date has been announced for Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights.

☀️ Solar power: The Dayton city commission approved an agreement with AEP Energy Partners that will allow the city to purchase energy from a solar plant that could save residents up to $42 million over 25 years.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 56 seconds to read.

***

Bitter cold, snow coming to southwest Ohio this weekend as strong winter storm hits U.S.

Southwest Ohio will see unseasonably cold return this weekend, as well as accumulating snow as a major winter storm moves through the southern and eastern U.S.

• Temperatures: They will be well below normal through most of next week. Ambient temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for several days straight. Friday night into Saturday is expected to be the coldest period during this weather system.

• Snowfall: Weekend snowfall forecasts and timing aren’t certain at this time. Models have forecasted totals of 1 to 3 inches to 8 to 11 inches of snowfall near the Ohio River. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected along Interstate 71 through Sunday.

• Be prepared: Highs will struggle to get out of the teens for most of the work week and lows will be around zero. People should start preparing for the extreme cold and plan to check on loved ones and neighbors who are vulnerable.

• National look: The storm is expected to hit a huge swath of the country starting Friday, stretching from New Mexico to New England and across the Deep South. The damage could rival that of a major hurricane.

Opening date set for Buc-ee’s Huber Heights location

A date has been set for the grand opening of Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights

• Opening date: The new travel station will open to the public at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 6.

• Sneak peek: Local first responders from Montgomery, Miami, Clark, and Greene Counties will get the first look at the massive 74,000-square-foot gas station/convenience store during a “sneak peek” event on April 3.

• Location: The Huber Heights store, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, is located at 8000 State Route 235. The Dayton-area location will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation.

• Multi-state expansion: New locations are on the way or have recently opened in Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas.

FREE CONTENT: Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp contest had nearly 60 entries, and this is the winner

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has selected a photo of a killdeer and its chick for the 2026 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. The photo is the winner of the 17th annual legacy stamp photo contest and was taken in Cuyahoga County by Jennifer Beck, of Lyndhurst.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Some households across the state will see larger refunds because of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts — possibly an additional $1,000 for many families.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Walking into Meridien Uptown feels like stepping briefly outside of Centerville. Rich textures, warm lighting, and striking Art Deco details create the atmosphere of a boutique hotel in Paris.

• Schools: Sinclair Community College will receive about $1.145 million for an “Enhanced Manufacturing Education Center” at the previously announced Integrated Technology Education Center.

• Thing to do: The Huber Heights Marigold Festival will return this year after a two-year hiatus.

• Vintage Dayton: ‘COMING HOME’: The historic Dayton Daily News front page that celebrated a 444-day hostage leaving captivity.