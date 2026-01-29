Morning Briefing: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

Here are three things you should know today:
🪪 Springfield ICE: The Springfield City Commission unanimously passed a resolution urging federal immigration agents to forgo wearing masks and to carry proper identification during enforcement actions to ensure public accountability and safety.
❄️ Record-breaking snowfall: The weekend winter storm set a new all-time daily snowfall record for the Dayton area with 12.4 inches, surpassing the previous single-day high set during the Great Blizzard of 1978.
🪩 Things to do: Dayton is hosting a variety of activities this weekend, including the Ohayocon anime convention, the 10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown, and a laser light show.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
FREE CONTENT: ‘Arcade Commons’ event will showcase Dayton Arcade to the public: How to go
Wellness, art, retail and dining: Arcade Commons is designed to showcase the many facets of the Dayton Arcade. Check here for a full list of vendors and more details.