Morning Briefing: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

Here are three things you should know today:

🪪 Springfield ICE: The Springfield City Commission unanimously passed a resolution urging federal immigration agents to forgo wearing masks and to carry proper identification during enforcement actions to ensure public accountability and safety.

❄️ Record-breaking snowfall: The weekend winter storm set a new all-time daily snowfall record for the Dayton area with 12.4 inches, surpassing the previous single-day high set during the Great Blizzard of 1978.

🪩 Things to do: Dayton is hosting a variety of activities this weekend, including the Ohayocon anime convention, the 10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown, and a laser light show.

LOCAL NEWS

Yet another federal government shutdown looms, possible impacting defense funding, Wright-Patt

Charter amendments to go back before voters in West Carrollton

Jefferson Twp. schools goes back to voters with new income tax levy

LIFE

Cooking for one is tough: Some ideas for healthy meals, saving time

This medieval-themed Brookville home is a former schoolhouse

Carrabba’s review: A good price doesn’t make it a good wine dinner

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Thug Riders: What’s next for 14 members of motorcycle club accused of federal crimes

Judge rules against acquittal or new trial for man convicted of killing Uber driver

Man sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for Miamisburg rape

SPORTS

Archdeacon: For Anthony Grant and Archie Miller — different emotions, different outcomes Tuesday

Dayton basketball: Flyers have to beat No. 21 Saint Louis to avoid first four-game skid in 12 years

Boys basketball: Keely’s return from injury helps Centerville rout Wayne

NATION AND WORLD

Rubio details how the Trump administration will control Venezuela’s oil money

Partial federal shutdown seems increasingly likely as Democrats demand major changes to ICE

What to know about the 2026 Grammys, where Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga go head-to-head

FREE CONTENT: ‘Arcade Commons’ event will showcase Dayton Arcade to the public: How to go

Wellness, art, retail and dining: Arcade Commons is designed to showcase the many facets of the Dayton Arcade. Check here for a full list of vendors and more details.

