Morning Briefing: Thursday, Jan. 8

📈 Amazon data center: The Wilmington Planning Commission tabled a controversial proposal for an Amazon data center after company representatives failed to address questions during a crowded public meeting where residents voiced concerns.

US Marshals take Oakwood attorney into custody in Michigan

An Oakwood attorney accused of stalking and secretly recording a teenage girl and other women in his neighborhood has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Michigan.

• The charges: Matthew Nicholas Currie, 50, had a warrant for his arrest issued following his 91-count indictment by a grand jury: 49 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, 40 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunication property. • Health issues: Currie retired from his job as the managing legal aid attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis around 2021 or 2022. Currie is described by a family friend as “profoundly disabled” and unable to walk without the aid of a walker and unable to speak intelligibly. • Investigation: An investigation began in October 2024 after one of Currie’s family members found what appeared to be voyeuristic photos and videos on his cellphone. • The arrest: Currie reportedly was residing in a nursing home in Birmingham, Michigan. It has not been confirmed whether he was apprehended at a care facility.

Amazon Data Center proposal in Wilmington tabled after company reps fail to answer questions

The Wilmington Planning Commission voted Tuesday to table a controversial Amazon data center proposal after company representatives failed to answer questions about the project during a packed public meeting.

• The meeting: Dozens of residents attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice concerns about the proposed facility, which would be located off U.S. 68 near the Timber Glen subdivision if approved. • No answers from Amazon: Amazon representatives at the meeting told commissioners and residents they would “get back to (them)” when asked about key details, including cooling mechanisms, generator types, noise mitigation and environmental impacts on things like water systems. • What local residents are saying: “The way I see it, there is no real meaningful positive impact this center will provide myself, my kids or my community,” said Channel Running. • Uncertain timeline: The planning commission agreed that more time is needed to review the project before making a decision. No timeline was given for when the proposal will be brought up again.

FREE CONTENT: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have America250-Ohio events all year

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will participate in America250-Ohio, a statewide initiative designed to connect Ohio’s people, places and achievements to the broader national story of the United States. Every month the museum will select a theme that aligns with select aircraft, artifacts and stories throughout its galleries.