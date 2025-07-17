Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 17, 2025

🏛️ Court records: The mother of a 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum Jr. provided false information to investigators during her initial interview, officials say.

🎖️ Wright-Patterson command: Three Republican lawmakers from Ohio are urging Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to preserve the four-star command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base amid proposed leadership cuts.

Why Rumpke is asking customers to be careful what they throw away

Rumpke is asking customers to be more careful with what they place in their trash and recyclables.

• No batteries: Lithium-ion batteries — found in phones, e-cigarettes, laptops, motorized scooters, power tools, toys, greeting cards and others — can’t go in regular curbside trash or recycling.

• Fire hazard: The company has recently had three fires in their facilities caused by batteries.

• Latest incident: On Friday, employees spotted smoke from a pile of recyclables and acted quickly, pushing the smoldering cardboard outside the facility and extinguishing it.

• Other things to avoid: Other flammable things often erroneously tossed during the summer include everything from propane tanks and used charcoal to pool chemicals and other combustible materials.

• What Rumpke is saying: “Our guys do a great job of being attentive to the material they are working with, and understanding how to manage situations such as this,” said Rumpke Recycling Plant Manager Keith Clack. “We want our team to be safe, and that means helping our communities learn and understand what is and what is not recyclable.”

Court records: Mother claimed to see 7-year-old son day before he was reported missing in Dayton

The mother of a 7-year-old Dayton boy believed to be dead for weeks reportedly lied to authorities when she was initially interviewed.

• Police interview: Dayton police detectives talked to Ashley N. Johnson, 36, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, after Hershall Creachbaum Jr. was reported missing early Saturday morning.

• What Johnson said: “Initially, Ms. Johnson stated she saw her son and her daughter playing on July 11, 2025. She stated that Michael was playing with (the boy) when she went to bed and that he was OK.” She later told police that her son died while she was having surgery in the hospital sometime in late May.

• The body: “She stated Michael disposed of (the boy’s) body in an unknown location by the railroad tracks,” an affidavit read. “She stated that she never saw (her son) after she came home.”

• Arrested: Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of obstructing justice in Dayton Municipal Court.

• Bond: Her bond was set at $250,000. If she makes bond she’ll be on the electronic home detention program.

• What happens next? Johnson’s next hearing is scheduled for July 24.

• What else we know: Check here for the latest details about the investigation.

