Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Creachbaum case: Dayton police were called three times to check on 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum Jr. before his presumed remains were discovered on July 12.

Corn sweat: A heat wave with intensified humidity from a phenomenon called "corn sweat" is expected to push temps close to 100 degrees this week.

Local shopping center goes to new owner for $31 million

A busy shopping center in Huber Heights near Interstate 70 sold for more than $31 million recently.

• The deal: RCG Huber Heights PM, purchased the Northpark Center, an Old Troy Pike shopping center that includes a Marshalls store, Kohl’s, PetSmart, a T-Mobile store, an At Home furniture store, a Dollar Tree and many other outlets.

• About the LLC: The company is linked to RCG Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate investment group, that also owns the Beavercreek shopping center at 2500 N. Fairfield Road, as well as the Streets of West Chester, 9435-9455 Civic Center Blvd., West Chester Twp.

• Location: It is located near the high-traffic Ohio 202 entrance/exit ramps with Interstate 70. The retail corridor in that area includes a Target store, Lowe’s, Rave Cinemas, Hobby Lobby and more.

• Price: This is the biggest property sale of the year so far in Montgomery County. The sale price for the Huber Heights property was $31.3 million, with the transaction being dated in Montgomery County records as July 18.

Hershall Creachbaum Jr.: Police called to home 3 times prior to remains being found

Dayton police were called to Hershall Creachbaum Jr.’s home three times in recent months before his presumed remains were found on July 12.

• Background: Hershall Creachbaum Jr. was reported kidnapped on July 12. Michael Kendrick, Creachbaum’s mother’s boyfriend, claimed someone punched him and took the boy, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Creachbaum’s presumed remains were found that day.

• The calls: Police received three calls for welfare checks at 404 Xenia Ave. about the 7-year-old non-verbal autistic boy. The calls came on April 3, April 4 and June 10.

When officers responded to the home on April 3, no one was home. A second call came in about 24 hours later. Police made contact with the family and the kids were OK, police said. A caller canceled the third call, declining police or medics before the officers arrived.

• Questions remain: While his mother, Ashley Johnson, and Kendrick have been indicted in connection to the case, investigators are working to determine what happened to the 7-year-old boy.

• Next step: Johnson and Kendrick are scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court today.

