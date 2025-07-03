Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 3, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

The highest-ranking officer at Wright-Patt is set to retire today

A new commander is set to take the reins at Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today.

• Change of command: Gen. Duke Z. Richardson is retiring, with his deputy, Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, assuming the duties of commander.

• Richardson’s role: As commander of AFMC, Richardson, a four-star general, oversaw one of the Air Force’s major commands, an enterprise with an $81 billion annual budget and a global workforce of 89,000 people who research, equip and sustain Air Force planes, weapons and equipment.

• Prior assignment: Richardson had most recently served at the Pentagon as a military deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

• Early career: Richardson’s career started in 1983 with his enlistment as an avionics technician. He earned an electrical engineering degree under the Airmen’s Education and Commissioning program and attended Air Force Officer Training School where he earned his commission as a second lieutenant in September 1989.

• What he is saying: “My job is to listen, set clear intent, and empower the team,” Richardson said in a release. “While I don’t think I fully achieved all of them (goals), they shaped every decision I made.”

• About Lt. Gen Linda Hurry: She is very familiar with Wright-Patterson. She was a student at the Air Force Institute of Technology from March 1994 until August 1995. She became deputy commander of AFMC in January 2024.

What do federal cuts to Medicaid mean for Ohio? Here’s what we know

With the federal budget narrowly passing the U.S. Senate, nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid have been proposed.

• Where will the cuts come from? The slicing of Medicaid spending comes through limiting the tax that states can impose on hospitals and implementing work requirements.

• Losing coverage: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the current version of the bill would result in 11.8 million people losing health insurance over the next 10 years, with the majority of them losing Medicaid coverage.

• State numbers: Nearly one in four Ohioans are enrolled in Medicaid. More than 770,000 Ohioans receive healthcare through the Medicaid expansion.

• Work requirements: The bill would require able-bodied adults who do not have young children to work or volunteer 20 hours per week in exchange for Medicaid benefits.

• What opponents are saying: “It’s unconscionable,” Cheryl Walden, the associate director of the National Nurses United Clinical Contacts Office said. “This is going to affect our veterans, people who get home care. Health care for new moms, babies. Our health care is so out-of-cost for the average citizen, getting a job doesn’t always get you healthcare.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Dayton police lieutenant is on administrative leave following theft reports.

• Person to know today: Germantown young adult author S.C. McMurray hooks reluctant readers with vlog-style storytelling.

• Big move of the day: Dayton-area office space leasing remains sluggish, but real estate services firm Colliers sees signs that the local market is positioned for long-term growth.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The Century has launched its summer cocktail menu with new general manager Keith Milligan running the show.

• Schools: Wright State University and Miami University have eliminated multiple departments and offices related to diversity and inclusion, citing Senate Bill 1, which bars diversity and inclusion efforts in Ohio higher education.

• Gem City Family: Road-tripping this weekend? A little bit of planning makes family time in vehicles a bit smoother.

• Thing to do: There are several cities and townships in the region hosting parades and festivals in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a guide to some of those activities.

• Photo of the day: The sixth annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston, was celebrated on Sunday, two days after Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday (he was born in 1872). Food trucks, vendors, live performances and more were featured at the event. See more photos here.