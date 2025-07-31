Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 31, 2025

⚖️ Ryan Widmer case: The Warren County man convicted in the 2008 death of his wife, Sarah, was recommended to remain in prison.

Gun rules at county fairs: Starting in 2026, all Ohio fairgrounds must allow individuals 21 and older to carry concealed or open handguns.

County cancels job creation program funding round, shifts money to food bank

The Montgomery County commission canceled the 2025 Economic Development/Government Equity fall funding cycle and will instead shift $1 million to the region’s foodbank.

• The Foodbank: It works with more than 110 local partners such as food pantries, community kitchens and shelters to get food where it is needed most.

• ED/GE program: Montgomery County has awarded grants through the ED/GE (Economic Development and Government Equity) program since 1992. County officials canceled the spring funding cycle this year, citing “federal and state budget uncertainties.” County officials say they hope the development dollars can be re-marshalled this fall.

• What they are saying: “We feel like this is a time to address one of our greatest community needs,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “The Foodbank, Inc. serves people with food insecurity, both through pantry support and direct customer support. It is critical that this organization receive funding now for the people who need it most.”

Parole board recommends Ryan Widmer remain in prison for wife’s drowning

Ryan Widmer, a Warren County man convicted in the 2008 death of his wife, Sarah, was recommended to remain in prison following a parole hearing yesterday.

• The crime: On Aug. 11, 2008, Ryan Widmer reported he found 24-year-old Sarah Widmer drowned in a bathtub at their Hamilton Twp. home. He claimed she fell asleep in the tub and drowned.

• The trial: Prosecutors argued Ryan Widmer tried to drown his wife, but his defense claimed the bruises on Sarah Widmer were from his attempts to revive her.

• Current sentence: Widmer was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in 2011.

• Parole decision: The parole board’s preliminary recommendation is for Widmer to remain in prison until 2030. It usually takes a least two weeks for a decision to be made. A majority of the board has to vote in favor of the parole.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Guns are allowed at Ohio county fairs, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

• Person to know today: Brig. Gen. Douglas “Beaker” Wickert, a Dayton-area native who relinquished command of Edwards Air Force Base on Tuesday, is returning to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• Big move of the day: The Dayton Air Show has secured a headliner for the show’s 2026 edition — the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatic team.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Ritter’s Frozen Custard is offering several days of deals leading up to National Frozen Custard Day on Aug. 8.

• Heads-up: Spin, a leading “micromobility company,“ has pulled out of Dayton, leaving downtown visitors, residents and workers with one less way to quickly get around downtown.

• Ideas and voices: What is a “third place” and how do you know where yours is?

• Thing to do: Hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and pop-up farmers will be a part of the learning fun for all ages at the Small Farm & Food Fest Saturday.

• Cincinnati Reds: The Reds acquired Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes in a trade.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson showed up to Bengals training camp a week late Wednesday but did not practice and said he is no closer to a contract extension.

• Dayton Flyers: Adam Njie Jr., a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who played his freshman season at Iona, talks about his experience at NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s Spida Elite Camp.

• Photo of the day: CMX CinéBistro at the Liberty Center has launched a new menu offering elevated theater food and snacks. Pictured is the Nashville hot chicken & waffles. Check out more photos from reporter Natalie Jones.