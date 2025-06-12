Morning Briefing: Thursday, June 12, 2025

And we’re continuing to follow the situation in Los Angeles, where a curfew remains in place and about 500 of the National Guard troops deployed to the protests there have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations.

Springfield NAACP: Gabe’s employees sent home amid discrimination allegations

Some employees at Gabe’s Distribution Center in Clark County were sent home for an unspecified amount of time and told not to speak to the media or the NAACP or be fired, Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said.

• About Gabe’s: Gabriel Brothers Inc. — the discount retail chain also known as Gabe’s — employs more than 200 people at a distribution center it opened in Springfield two years ago in the Prime Ohio development at I-70 and Ohio 41. The facility is larger than the company’s five other distribution centers combined.

• Allegations: Multiple employees, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, said that they faced harassment and discrimination, often on the basis of race, at work.

The NAACP has unsuccessfully tried multiple times to speak with Gabe’s corporate leaders about allegations of discrimination and harassment, both sexual and not.

• What the NAACP is saying: “This is awful, to leave these employees without some information about their job, leaving them hanging without knowing how they’re going to eat the next day,” Williams said. “I’m calling on [the] corporate office right now to reach out to me.”

• Employees concerned: Some employees who were sent home were given no timeline or information regarding their paychecks.

• What Gabe’s is saying: Representatives for Gabe’s Distribution Center did not return multiple requests for comment. A receptionist answered the phone Wednesday morning and transferred this reporter to a voicemail inbox.

Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

The owners of Meadowlark Restaurant and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar are opening a new breakfast and lunch restaurant this fall in the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue.

• What they are saying: “Since COVID, we’ve really not been able to brunch at Meadowlark and Wheat Penny and they’re both staples at both restaurants,” said Liz Valenti, who owns the restaurants with her business partner, Dave Rawson. “On a weekly basis we have people calling us to say, ‘please do brunch.’”

• No name yet: The restaurant was planned to be named “Little Bear” after Valenti’s dog, but due to trademark concerns, they are reconsidering the name.

• What to expect: Customers can expect “simple brunch items, as well as things that are a little more out there” in a welcoming, comfortable, energetic and intentional space.

• The menu: They plan to offer a smoked salmon benedict, breakfast sandwiches, oat-soaked pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast pizza, Dutch baby pancakes and more.

The restaurant is expected to offer one menu all day with the selection going beyond breakfast and brunch. There will be grinder sandwiches, cold meat sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as world cuisine.

• Grab-and-go: There will also be a grab-and-go station featuring pre-packaged soups, salads and dinners for customers to pick up and take home.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Miami Twp. is facing the fallout of an injustice committed more than 30 years ago by one of its former police detectives — one that could leave it, in its own words, “financially ruined.”

• Tip of the day: How to pick your avocados and make the perfect guacamole.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Condado Tacos is launching six new, unconventional margarita flavors after a test run increased margarita sales by 20%.

• Scam alert: The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of fake texts from scammers claiming to be with the BMV.

• Schools: Anyone caught passing a school bus illegally would face significant fines and penalties to their driver’s license under an Ohio House bill that passed 88-to-0.

• Inside Ohio Politics: State funding for a new quantum computing program at Miami University is in doubt after the Ohio Senate eliminated a proposed $14 million earmark wanted by the Ohio House and Gov. Mike DeWine.

• Stat of the day: Over the last decade, enrollment for the Modern College of Design in Kettering has grown by 25%.

• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area celebrating Father’s Day, Juneteenth, Friday the 13th and more.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Cincinnati Bengals will open eight practices to the general public during training camp this summer.

• Photo of the day: The Jewish Cultural Festival happened on Sunday at Temple Israel. The family-friendly event welcomed attendees from all faiths to learn more about Jewish traditions and faith, shop from artisan vendors, enjoy food and drinks from multiple vendors, participate in children’s activities, experience live music and more. See more photos here.