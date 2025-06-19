Morning Briefing: Thursday, June 19, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Human remains found following SWAT standoff in Kettering

Kettering police found human remains while searching a home following a SWAT standoff Tuesday.

• The situation: On June 2, Nicole Slusser, 40, was reported as a missing person to Kettering police. Her family has not spoken to her since December.

• A suspect: Detectives learned her ex-boyfriend may be a suspect in the case and discovered he was also a suspect in a separate, ongoing domestic violence situation.

• Warrant issued: Investigators received a search warrant for his home and an arrest warrant for domestic violence and strangulation.

• SWAT arrives: Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT crews went to Mini Court near Aragon Avenue to serve the warrants. Three people left the house and confirmed the man was hiding inside.

• Standoff: The man refused to leave the house and the standoff lasted for more than eight hours before he was taken into custody.

• Human remains: “While searching the property early (Wednesday) morning detectives did locate human remains as verified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office,” Kettering police Chief Christopher Protsman said. “The identity of this individual is unknown at this time.”

Springfield awaits ICE action; Mayor Rue: Trump ‘can’t keep our city out of his mouth’

Springfield safety forces are preparing for the likely possibility of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement actions in the city, as well as the potential aftereffects.

• What Mayor Rob Rue is saying: “The fact that the president cannot keep our city out of his mouth means that I know that he’s not forgotten us, and so I’m concerned what that outcome will be,” said Rue, who is a Republican. “We want to live in peace and freedom and we do the best we can.”

• On federal enforcement: Rue said the city will focus on safety and infrastructure and will not “stand in the way.”

• President Donald Trump: He said of immigrants last week, “They have stolen American jobs, consumed billions of dollars in free welfare, and turned once idyllic communities, like Springfield, Ohio, into Third World nightmares. I campaigned on, and received a historic mandate for, the largest mass deportation program in American history.”

• Deportation efforts: Trump and the Department of Homeland Security in the past month have sped up efforts to deport more immigrants, in part by revoking certain people’s status. The vast majority of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are believed to have entered the United States on humanitarian parole — a then-legal program that Trump’s team has since ended.

What to know today

