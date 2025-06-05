Morning Briefing: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven others would face restrictions. We’ll continue to follow that story.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 43 seconds to read.

***

Heads up: Weekend training at Wright-Patt will be loud

If you’re in the Fairborn, Wright-Patterson or Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport areas this weekend, you might hear some noise.

• What’s happening:

— The 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, with airmen from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, will simulate medical operations after an invasion.

— The 445th Security Forces Squadron will conduct night operations training on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• When it’s happening: From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

• Where it’s happening: These Saturday exercises will take place simultaneously at three locations: Wright-Patterson, at Wright State University’s Calamityville Training and Research Facility off East Xenia Drive in Fairborn, and on portions of the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

• Noises to expect: “The public should be aware of increased activity and noise during this time to include smoke, flashbangs, gunfire, helicopter activity and other increased aircraft activity,” the 445th Airlift Wing said in a release.

Pins Mechanical Co. announces grand opening date

Pins Mechanical Co., a social playground offering duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, patio pong and more, has announced its grand opening date in Dayton’s Water Street District.

• The details: The venue will open June 18 in the former location of Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St., across from Day Air Ballpark.

• What they offer: Duckpin bowling lanes, retro pinball machines, a two-story slide, indoor and outdoor bars featuring craft cocktails and local beers, a patio with fire pits and views of Day Air Ballpark.

• Event space: The venue also offers spaces for celebrations, corporate gatherings and more.

• What they are saying: “When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city,” said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands.

• Hours: Pins will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton Children’s opened its latest outpatient care center in the Centerville and Washington Twp. area after first announcing the $11.8 million project in December 2023.

• Person to know today: Corinthian Campbell of Miamisburg has spun his love of filmmaking and small-town life into a passion project titled “Pastime,” a coming-of-age story of friendship, romance, loss and reflection marking his cinematic debut.

• Big move of the day: After almost three years at 1619 E. Fifth St., MADE, a ceramic art studio in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood, is moving to a space that’s nearly seven times bigger.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The Idea Collective, a hospitality development company that owns Sueño and Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton, has pushed back the grand opening date of Three Birds — its new restaurant opening in the former space of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill.

• Community Gem: Janet Lawson shares her knowledge of herbs with students at Ruskin Elementary School.

• Thing to do: 10 great events in Dayton this weekend: Disneyana, Water Street District party and more.

• Vintage Dayton: The history of Pickleball in Dayton, the fastest-growing sport in America for three straight years.

• Ohio State Buckeyes: Ohio State football announced three changes to future nonconference schedules.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Dragons announced their Diamond Club Event Center on Tuesday. The club is above the new batting cage being built along the left-field line in the stadium off Monument Avenue. It will feature 110 seats on the stadium’s second level. See more photos from Bryant Billing here.