Morning Briefing: Thursday Mar. 27, 2025

Also yesterday afternoon, officials confirmed a measles outbreak in northeast Ohio in Ashtabula County. We’ll continue to follow that story closely.

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes CEO says people will find new things on menu. The goal of opening was to ‘save the brand’

Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group has opened its first Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes location in the Dayton region, and CEO Tamer Afr said “the goal was to save the brand.”

• The history of Big Boy: Big Boy was founded by Bob Wian in Glendale, Calif. in 1936. It was later acquired by the Marriott Corporation and then sold to the Elias Brothers, Big Boy franchisees.

• Saving the brand: Three Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes restaurants have opened in former Frisch’s Big Boy locations.

• The name: There is an ongoing trademark dispute over the Big Boy name. The new ownership group said it is their hope to use the Big Boy name at some point in the future. Dolly’s is named after a Big Boy character from the comics.

• What to expect at Dolly’s: Dolly’s has some options that weren’t on the Frisch’s menu. For example, the dinner section of Dolly’s menu offers items such as loaded mac & cheese, parmesan crusted cod, fried shrimp or diner-style hot turkey.

Instead of offering a “Big Boy,” Dolly’s has “The Signature” featuring American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and their famous sauce on a sesame seed bun.

• What’s next? The next Dolly’s coming to the region will be located in Troy. More details will be announced when the plans are finalized.

Dayton golf: City plans to spend millions improving Community Golf Club

Dayton plans to invest millions of dollars into the city’s last remaining public golf facility, which some players say would benefit from renovations.

• The club: Community Golf Club, located at 2917 Berkley St. in Kettering, has a pair of 18-hole courses (Hills and Dales). The golf center opened in 1918 and was deeded to Dayton.

• Turning a profit: Dayton Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette said Community Golf Club is making money and has performed especially well since the start of the COVID pandemic.

• Needed improvements: The city is seeking a firm to evaluate the condition of the tee boxes and cart paths and develop and execute plans to improve the facility. The city also noted that course drainage could be improved in some areas to prevent water from building up.

• What golfers are saying: “Some of the tee boxes are really muddy where the grass hasn’t grown all the way, so it’s a little rough,” said 18-year-old Kettering resident Owen Davis, who plays at Community Golf Club fairly frequently. “Some of the cart paths are really chunky and it gets bumpy here and there, but it’s not too bad.”

• The cost: Dayton leaders last fall approved issuing about $3 million in municipal bonds to remodel, rehab and improve Community Golf Club.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, a former chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, speaks out on the high-level text chat on U.S. strikes in Yemen.

• Tip of the day: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has created a web page that aims to offer the latest in changes to base gates and traffic patterns.

• Big move of the day: SP Bob Restaurant Investor, a foreign limited liability company, has purchased the real estate of a local Bob Evans restaurant for more than $3 million.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio Senate put finishing touches on a controversial campus reform bill Wednesday that would ban diversity, equity or inclusion initiatives and faculty strikes on public college campuses.

• Cincinnati Reds: This will be the first Opening Day as Reds manager for Terry Francona. He says he is ready for it.

• Community Gems: The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Photo of the day: Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz plays shortstop during the Reds’ final preseason game of the year against the team’s top prospects on Tuesday. The game, played at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, was the 25th season celebration game for the Reds’ High-A minor league affiliate, the Dayton Dragons. Check out more photos from the game.