Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

🏢Center’s relocation moving forward: Montgomery County is approaching the end of its lease for the Job Center, and county officials approved a contract with a local architect to pivot services to other county-owned buildings. We learn from a story by our own Sydney Dawes that the Montgomery County commission approved an agreement with Englewood-based App Architecture to provide architectural and planning services for the temporary homes for the county’s Job Center services.

🏀WSU wins, advances: The Raiders won in the Horizon League first round, beating Cleveland State 90-61. They play next in the Horizon League tournament semifinal on Monday night.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Ohio House passes bill to improve public school experience for foster students

• Bomb threat evacuated Kettering school Wednesday, closed nearby roads

• New Mexico authorities ask for help in search for former AFRL commander

LIFE

• Why Fifth Street Brewpub feels like Dayton’s go-to neighborhood hangout

• Actress Sandra Bernhard headlines Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest and other arts news across Dayton region

• PHOTOS: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s ‘Black By Popular Demand’ at Victoria Theatre

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Washington Twp. man pleads guilty to aggravated arson in 2024 apartment fire

• Infant suffers severe frostbite; mother faces felony charge

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Tecumseh, Bellbrook earn trips to D-III district finals

• Girls basketball: Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton named Ohio Ms. Basketball award finalist

• Archdeacon: Miami isn’t Milli Vanilli — and the RedHawks proved it

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: US Senate rejects war powers bill that would halt attacks against Iran

• Iran launches new attacks, saying US will ‘bitterly regret’ sinking warship, calls for Trump’s blood

• Canada and Australia leaders urge war de-escalation, but agree Iran can’t get nuclear weapons

FREE CONTENT: Dayton Art Institute announces free admission for this weekend and other dates

My goal is clearly to use the word “free” as much as possible. We learn in Russell Florence Jr.’s story that the Dayton Art Institute’s 2026 Art for All admission-free weekends begin Saturday and Sunday. You can find out more about the future free days, the hours and what exactly you can do during each Art for All weekend. Feel free to read the story here, for free.