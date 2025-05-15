Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 15, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 17 seconds to read.

***

Rep. Creech removed from committee posts after sexual misconduct probe, no further sanctions expected

After removing state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, from all of his committee posts, Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman says no further sanctions are expected against Creech.

• Who he represents: Creech represents Preble County and portions of Butler and Montgomery counties.

• Alleged sexual misconduct: A state investigation concluded in October with no criminal charges but findings of “concerning and suspicious” behavior by the state lawmaker with a minor teenage female.

• Removal from posts: Creech was removed from his committee posts, including as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

• No charges: No formal charges were brought against the third-term state rep and former Preble County commissioner, who denied the allegations.

• What House Speaker Matt Huffman is saying: “I did that unilaterally. As the Speaker, under the rules, I can remove any member at my discretion from the committee or chairmanship, and I did that ... At the moment, there isn’t any other action anticipated.”

• What Creech is saying: “These allegations have been found to be demonstrably false, and I have already begun pursuing legal action against those who are pushing this filth. Like President Trump, I am no stranger to false media attacks. This will not deter my important work on behalf of my constituents, and I look forward to eventually running my Senate campaign on the issues that matter to Ohioans.”

‘Dayton is special to me’: Anchor Cheryl McHenry to retire from storied journalism career of nearly 44 years

Legendary Dayton broadcast journalist Cheryl McHenry is still processing the magnitude of retiring.

• Since 1981: McHenry will make her exit May 21 after nearly 44 years of service at WHIO-TV.

• What McHenry is saying: “It’s very overwhelming. I considered retiring three years ago but I got cold feet. I just didn’t feel ready and part of it was the dread of all the (retirement) attention. You go through your career step by step and you enjoy your job and the people you work with but to get close to the end a part of me is saying, ‘Do I really deserve all this attention?’ It’s a lot but I’m very gracious. I’m so appreciative.”

• Early years: After graduating from Carroll High School in 1974, McHenry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting from the University of Cincinnati. After three years in radio, she entered the television realm.

• Her accomplishments: They include earning nine Emmys for coverage of breaking news and a variety of projects. Most notably: the longtime franchise “Miami Valley Murder Mysteries”; “PTSD: Invisible Wound,” a special produced to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress among military combat veterans; and coverage of the tragic Oregon District shootings in 2019.

• Celebrating Chery: WHIO will air a special presentation called “Celebrating Cheryl!” at 7 p.m. today in honor of McHenry’s career.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The man who was just confirmed to be the new secretary of the Air Force knows Wright-Patterson Air Force Base well.

• Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• Big move of the day: Beavercreek engineering firm Woolpert has acquired Bluesky International, the largest aerial survey firm in the United Kingdom.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Dayton Street Snacks is teaming up with Gather by Ghostlight at the Dayton Arcade for a pop-up restaurant this month.

• Kings Island: Warren County amusement park Kings Island has officially begun daily operations for the season.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Former Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin gets a chance with Bengals after torn Achilles cut short his college career.

• Vintage Dayton: Mike Schmidt on growing up in Dayton: ‘I lived and died for sports as a young kid’.

• Thing to do: The city of Moraine will commemorate its 60th anniversary with a one-day festival at Wax Park.

• Photo of the day: United Wheels (owner of Huffy, Batch and Buzz Bicycles) hosted a media event at their Miamisburg facility, Tuesday, that concluded with bike ride to show their e-bikes and bring awareness to National Bike Month and National Bike to Work Day, which is this Friday. Check out the full story from Natalie Jones and see more photos here.