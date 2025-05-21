Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 22, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

NATO in Dayton: Downtown transformed for assembly safety

Events for the NATO assembly begin today. For anyone who argues that downtown Dayton gets stagnant, proof has now arrived that it can change in one day.

• Traffic: A traffic mess has arrived with the NATO parliamentary assembly. Downtown roadways will be shut down and will not reopen until Tuesday.

• Area parks: The NATO Village will include parts of the downtown Great Miami River Trail, the Deeds Point MetroPark pedestrian bridge and all of RiverScape MetroPark. Access to these MetroPark properties will be restricted to the public during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Public forum: The majority of events surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session are closed to the public but a public forum will take place today through Sunday at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

• Biltmore Towers: One group of 230 people significantly impacted by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly taking over downtown Dayton this week are the senior residents of the Biltmore Towers.

• Events and activities: What’s otherwise happening around Dayton during the assembly dates.

• Local support: The lead military escort accompanying the congressional delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session in Dayton is Springfield native Aaron Reep.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Gen. Michael A. Guetlein. This Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations, who has been put in charge of Trump’s “Golden Dome” project, has Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ties.

• Big move of the day: A pair of Dayton defense contractors are celebrating new contracts worth millions.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Andrew Fisher, owner and founder of the Good Hands Bread Co., has announced the bakery’s first physical location, set to open in downtown Dayton later this year.

• Survey: We want to know what questions and concerns area residents have about the recent cyberattack that impacted systems at Kettering Health. Please fill out our questionnaire.

• Stat of the day: Delegates from 45 countries, including eight heads of state and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will gather here in Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session.

• Things to do: In addition to the many Memorial Day celebrations this weekend and the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly, there will still be many other events to attend this weekend.