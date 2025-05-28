Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 29, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Daniel.Susco@coxinc.com.

Eliminating property taxes could ‘cripple’ Ohio governments, critics say

Critics of a proposal to end property taxes in Ohio are saying that if it makes it to November’s ballot and passes, it would “cripple” local governments.

• What is the proposal? The proposal would eliminate taxes on “real property” starting Jan. 1, 2026. Proponents are currently collecting signatures to get it on the ballot.

• So what’s the problem? Critics said there were a few problems: schools rely on property taxes for the vast majority of their funding; Rural areas can’t generate nearly as much business and income tax revenue; and while all local entities get property taxes, none of the local governments can collect property, business and sales taxes at once.

• The alternative: Critics also said the proposal has no suggestions for how to pay for things without property taxes. A spokesperson for the group behind the proposal said it would be a combination of sales and income tax or some other way, adding “legislation is not our job” and that the state wouldn’t end up with no funding for public services.

• Other plans: Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said that this proposal would cause drastic changes like consolidating schools and local governments, and is a sign that the Ohio government needs to show it’s serious about property tax reform.

Family of local man concerned how police handle missing person cases

Ohio’s Missing Person’s Day was May 17, but as the state announces new efforts meant to help to search for its 429 open missing person’s cases, the families of missing people are frustrated with the current system.

• Missing: Jack Flohre of Dayton went missing days after his 30th birthday in 2023, but is still missing two years later. While investigating, police found video of Jack talking to someone on his cellphone, but the family has hit roadblocks trying to figure out who he was talking to.

• The roadblocks: With Flohre’s phone dead, the family needs a warrant to retrieve the phone records, which a judge won’t grant without evidence that a crime was committed. In addition, the family said Dayton police won’t hand over the case to another law enforcement agency.

• Working to find Flohre: Dayton police said they have done DNA testing for Ohio BCI’s Project Link to help find him, and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 937-333-1352 or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers either normally or anonymously through their website or by calling 937-222-STOP.

• Considering changes: In January, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced a new Missing Persons Working Group made of mostly Ohio law enforcement to improve how these states are investigated. Their recommendations were released this week.

• Legislation: In April, Ohio legislators introduced the FIND Act, requiring law enforcement to enter missing persons cases into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

What to know today

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community.

• It’s a bird, it’s Ohio: Ohio is considering naming Superman as the state’s official superhero. The Man of Steel was created in Cleveland, though this still snubs Dayton-native The Incredible Hulk.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Wednesday was National Hamburger Day, but it’s not too late to visit our top-voted hamburger restaurants.

• Thing to do: There will be a new event Friday at Riverscape MetroPark featuring live music and activities, called Passport to MetroParks, that will shut down sections of downtown Dayton.

• Coming soon: A new restaurant called Three Birds from the company that owns Sueño and Tender Mercy is set to open June 10 in the former space of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road.

• Big move of the day: The Montgomery County Land Bank has received a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support efforts to clean up and redevelop “brownfield” sites.

• Tip of the day: Kettering Health said its Primary Care practices are open for walk-in appointments with people who are already established Kettering Health patients.

• Photo of the day: Heritage Day took place Sunday at Carillon Historical Park, featuring live music, train rides, historical demonstrations, and this photo of a Clodbuster Base Ball Club game. See more photos of the event from photographer Tom Gilliam here.