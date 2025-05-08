Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 8, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Dayton violence interruption plan eyes hotspots: Miami Chapel, North Riverdale

After analyzing police data about aggravated assaults and homicides, Cure Violence Global has recommended that the city focus its proposed violence interruption program on a couple of violent crime hotspots in west and northwest Dayton.

• Cure Violence Global: It is a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance “an evidence-based health approach to end violence globally.”

• Target areas: A Dayton Police Department analysis of firearm-related homicides and felonious assaults from 1999 to 2024 found that violence has been concentrated in areas including the DeSoto Bass Courts in Miami Chapel and the North Main Street corridor, by the Santa Clara and North Riverdale neighborhoods.

• Recommendations:

— Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County should be the oversight agency for the program.

— Dayton’s program should employ 7-10 team members for every target area, which includes violence interrupters, outreach workers and supervisors and program managers.

• The cost: The assessment says a program in a target area could cost about $565,000 annually.

• The numbers: CVG says its model helped reduce killings by 75% in Charlotte, 43% in St. Louis, 32% in Baltimore and 18% in Milwaukee.

• What Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. is saying: “It makes all the sense in the world for us to do this,” he said. “Getting this right means so, so much to every citizen, born and unborn, and every citizen who passes through Dayton, plus those who live here.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Xenia Community Library is open to the public after a years-long effort to turn the library into a more welcoming space for the community.

• Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• Person to know today: Scott Bennie. Kettering College has appointed Bennie as interim president. He also serves as dean of academic affairs, leading initiatives focused on academic innovation, student success and faculty development.

• Big move of the day: Kil-Kare Speedway, the Xenia Twp. raceway that has attracted stock and drag racing enthusiasts since 1951, has a new owner.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Luke’s Custom Cakes in Hamilton is opening a second location inside the Dayton Arcade.

• Stat of the day: On Tuesday, a daily record 1.16 inches of rain was recorded in Dayton. The previous record for that day was 0.91 inches, set in 1971.

• Thing to do: This summer, local festivals across the Dayton area will entertain with live music, vendors, plenty of food options and more.

• Athlete of the week: Avery Whitaker. The Waynesville senior has earned multiple basketball honors and has been selected to play in four all-star games, including the Kentucky-Ohio All-Star Game.

• Photo of the day: The 52nd annual A World A’Fair took place last weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. Attendees visited booths representing more than 30 countries to try food, drinks and learn about each country through their cultural displays. This year’s festival theme was “Our National Heroes.” Check out more photos from Tom Gilliam here.