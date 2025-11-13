Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 13

🥫 SNAP payments: Local residents expressed surprise and relief after partial food assistance payments were deposited on their EBT cards Wednesday. 🚑 Inmate Death: An inmate died Tuesday evening at the Montgomery County Jail following a medical emergency, with authorities reporting no signs of drug use or foul play. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 29 seconds to read.

***

President Trump signs government funding bill, ending shutdown after a record 43-day disruption

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has officially come to an end after President Trump signed a federal funding bill Wednesday evening.

• The funding fight: The 43-day fight over the funding bill came over Republican refusal to fund subsidies for the Affordable Care Act originally set up during the COVID pandemic and Democrats insisting on its inclusion. Without the subsidies, insurance premiums on average will more than double for millions of Americans. • ACA subsidies: The final bill still does not include subsidies for the ACA, but Senate Republicans reportedly promised to hold a vote by mid-December to extend the subsidies. There is no guarantee the vote will succeed, though. • Next steps for SNAP: It is unclear when, exactly, full SNAP benefits will start going out again, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that funds could be available within 24 hours of the government reopening for most states.

Local families receiving partial SNAP benefits: ‘I’ve been so stressed’

Local residents who received their partial food assistance payments Wednesday said they felt both surprised and relieved by payments that appeared on their EBT cards. • Catching up: SNAP was disrupted at the start of November amid the government shutdown. Approximately 1.4 million Ohioans receive a total of $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The average monthly SNAP benefit per person is about $190. • Payments resume: The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced earlier this week that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments would go out to residents starting Wednesday. • What they are saying: “I’m just so grateful,” said Elizabeth McConehea, a mother of two living in Fairborn. “I’ve been so stressed. I’ve just been giving up things for myself, always thinking about my kids.” • By the numbers: In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on SNAP — the fourth-highest recipient total in the state. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled.

FREE CONTENT: Sensory-inclusive entertainment part of 2026 Children’s Theatre Series by Dayton Live

Dayton Live is proving the magic of live theater should be for everyone, especially kids. The 2026 Children’s Theatre Series lineup features fun, family-friendly performances and sensory-inclusive shows designed for children with sensitivities or developmental differences.