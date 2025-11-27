Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 27

Happy Thanksgiving!
🏢 Beavercreek apartment project: A developer and the city have taken the first step toward approving a long-planned series of apartments near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base along Mission Point Boulevard.
🚗 Free ride: Montgomery County residents planning to pair their turkey dinners with alcohol over the Thanksgiving weekend can get a free safe ride home using ArriveSafe. Learn more about the program.
🏈 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow makes his return from injury tonight in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Family, faith, work — area people share what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving
After what has been a difficult year for many, people in the region are still finding things to be thankful for as Thanksgiving Day approaches, including family, faith, health and work opportunities.
Today we share some recent positive stories we can all feel good about on this Thanksgiving.
• Kettering man thankful for doctors who found, removed blood clot
• Miamisburg food pantry helping 200 families ahead of Thanksgiving as part of church’s regional effort
• See how 3 women business owners helped people in Huber Heights
• Five decades of hope: How The Foodbank is meeting today’s challenges
• Column: With a lot to be thankful for, don’t forget about Thanksgiving
• Area man beats cancer twice, publishes memoir on resilience and living fully
FREE CONTENT: Once you have experienced grief, even the happiest holidays feel different
The holidays have a way of holding everything at once: joy, chaos, laughter, and that quiet little ache that never quite leaves after you’ve lost someone you love. Once you’ve experienced grief, even the happiest holidays feel a little different.
What to know today
• Big move of the day: Common Thread fiber, a rug-tufting craft studio, recently opened in the former Flour Bake Shop on the corner of Main Street and Detroit Street in Xenia.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Amar India is hosting a free lunch buffet at its three Dayton-area restaurants today for Thanksgiving.
• $1 = 4 meals: Donate to Valley Food Relief to help those hungry in our community
• Thing to do: 5 million holiday lights at Historic Clifton Mill are now glowing. Here’s what is new this year.
• Dayton Flyers: The Flyers play today in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Beat writer David Jablonski looks back on the team’s past 14 tournaments.