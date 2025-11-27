Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 27

🏢 Beavercreek apartment project: A developer and the city have taken the first step toward approving a long-planned series of apartments near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base along Mission Point Boulevard.

🚗 Free ride: Montgomery County residents planning to pair their turkey dinners with alcohol over the Thanksgiving weekend can get a free safe ride home using ArriveSafe. Learn more about the program.

🏈 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow makes his return from injury tonight in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, today we’re also highlighting some recent uplifting stories to make this holiday a little brighter.

