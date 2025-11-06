Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 6

🛒 SNAP benefits: The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will cut maximum food assistance benefits in half following new federal guidance. 🪪 Driver’s license expiration alerts: A bill passed by the Ohio House would allow the BMV to send electronic reminders 15 days before a state ID or driver’s license expires, replacing the current system of mailed notices send after expiration. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 3 seconds to read.

NEW DETAILS: More than 8,000 Wright-Patterson civilians received new furlough notices

Some 8,100 civilian employees received new 30-day furlough notices late last week as the ongoing federal government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. • What the Air Force is saying: “When a lapse in appropriations exceeds 30 days, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) regulations require agencies to treat it as a new furlough and issue a second formal furlough notice,” a spokesperson said. • What it means: Furloughed employees remain in a non‑duty, non‑pay status and must not perform any work for the department. • Retroactive pay: An earlier statement relating to retroactive pay — a statement found in the first furlough notice — was removed from the latest notice. • State numbers: About 83,000 Ohio workers are impacted by the shutdown, either furloughed or working without pay.

Food assistance in Ohio slashed amid federal SNAP changes

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will reduce maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits allotments by half under new federal guidance. • Federal guidance: State jobs departments have been directed to recalculate the monthly SNAP benefit amount for each household. • What needs to be done: ODJFS is working with its vendors to determine updated benefit amounts for current SNAP recipients and when benefits will be available. Once that review is complete, the state jobs department will notify SNAP recipients regarding when they will receive their partial November benefits and the recalculated amount under the new federal guidance. • Local impact: In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on SNAP to help feed their families. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled. In Clark County, there are 23,661 residents on SNAP. • Food assistance efforts: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing $25 million to go towards regional food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds and another $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients.

