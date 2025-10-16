Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2025

🛦 Military paychecks: Though the government shutdown is still ongoing, military members are saying they still have received their mid-month paycheck. ☁️ Up in smoke: We spoke to businesses affected by the governor’s intoxicating hemp ban to find out how it affects them.

Family of Wayne football star Averette-Brown sues OHSAA over NIL policy

The family of one of the Dayton area’s top high school football players is suing the Ohio High School Athletic Association to let him receive money from name, image and likeness, or NIL, deals. • Current rules: Current OHSAA bylaws don’t allow student athletes to accept NIL deals, which makes it one of only six state associations to not allow NIL deals by student athletes. • The suit: The lawsuit was filed by Jasmine Brown, mother of Jamier Averette-Brown, who is a junior wide receiver from Wayne High School in Huber Heights. Brown entered spring ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Ohio, No. 1 receiver and No. 3 prospect overall national in 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2027. • The NIL deal: According to the complaint, Averette-Brown was offered over $100,000 to use his name and likeness in trading cards. • What’s next? OHSAA said that they planned to vote on NIL deals in May, but now that a lawsuit has been filed they may ask for an emergency referendum vote from its constituent schools. Otherwise, the lawsuit asked the court to issue an order keeping OHSAA from enforcing the rule against NIL deals.

Air Force, Space Force members appear to get mid-month paychecks

Though the government is dragging into its third week, members of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force are receiving paychecks. • Officials say: A Pentagon official told this newspaper that military members were receiving their mid-month pay, but civilian employees were not being paid. • Pay confusion: It is unclear how long military members can continue to be paid – meanwhile, some people are saying they weren’t paid their full paycheck. • Delayed pay? The National Military Family Association warned military families to “prepare for a delayed paycheck,” since the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, which handles paychecks, has furloughed many of its employees.

FREE CONTENT: Where to find peak fall colors in Five Rivers MetroParks

Fall leaves: Peak fall leaves color is expected later this month, fueled by warm, sunny days and cool nights. We have compiled a list of MetroPark locations where area residents can enjoy the best views of the season’s colors.