Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

🎨 Dayton Art Institute: After 14 years at the helm of the Dayton Art Institute, Michael R. Roediger is preparing to step down. 🥖 Food insecurity: The Foodbank finds creative ways to serve various communities across the Dayton region, including their monthly mobile pantries.

What government shutdown means for Wright-Patterson, other federal installations

A large number of workers were asked not to come to work Wednesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal installations in the region because of the government shutdown. • Furloughs: The number of workers on furlough is not known, but estimates are several thousand local people did not go to work yesterday. • National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: The museum and the National Aviation Hall of Fame are temporarily closed due to lack of government appropriations. • The military: Military members remain on duty during a shutdown, although without pay. Many civilian employees of the Department of Defense have been sent home. • Wright-Patterson’s 88th Air Base Wing statement: “A lapse in appropriation, depending on its length, can significantly impact our readiness, modernization efforts, and overall ability to maintain technological superiority.”

Dayton Art Institute’s president steps down

After serving as the Dayton Art Institute’s director and president for 14 years, Michael R. Roediger will be stepping down on Oct. 31. • Accomplishments: In his time at DAI, Roediger helped in eliminating $16 million in debt and raising an additional $19 million in capital and endowment funding. • What DAI is saying: “Michael has loyally served the museum for 14 years and will leave a legacy of servant leadership and a dedication to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. He has also fostered the care of his team, strong relationships, community service and an extraordinary commitment to making the collection more inclusive of marginalized artists,” states a news release from DAI. • What Roediger is saying: “The staff are incredible, and the collection is one of the finest in the country if not the world. I will miss my DAI family, but I will be cheering them on from the sidelines,” he said. • His replacement: Mark Shaker, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, will function as the interim director and president.

FREE CONTENT: Mobile pantry services offered in Dayton region where there may not be food options

According to The Foodbank an estimated 35 million people experience food insecurity annually in the United States. In order to serve various communities across the Dayton region, The Foodbank is grateful to be able to provide a variety of goods through their monthly mobile pantries. Learn more about the fourteen locations across three counties that are open to those in need.