Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 23

🏫 EdChoice: Oakwood is the latest area school to join the more than 340 districts challenging the state's voucher program. 🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are running for three seats on the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education.

Lawsuit claims RTA negligent in fatal shooting of Dunbar student

A civil lawsuit claims the Dayton RTA was negligent in the deadly shooting of a Paul Dunbar High School student and aware of crime and other safety issues at the bus hub. • Background: Alfred Hale was shot and killed on April 4, approximately six weeks before his high school graduation, while waiting to go to school. • The lawsuit: It states RTA was aware of violence and safety issues at Wright Stop Plaza and failed to provide adequate security. It also claims RTA assumed a duty to protect Hale and Dayton Public Schools students because of its $1.4 million contract to provide transportation to students. Hale’s estate is asking for jury trial and seeking compensatory and punitive damages. • What RTA officials are saying: “The tragic incident referred to in this lawsuit did not happen on RTA property or on an RTA vehicle,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky. “While we all grieve the loss of a young adult life and sympathize to the utmost with his family’s loss, the tragic event took place after Mr. Hale had left RTA’s property and RTA respectfully intends to defend our position during any legal proceedings.”

Oakwood Schools joins lawsuit against vouchers

The highest-ranked public school district in Montgomery County is now part of a growing coalition of more than 340 districts challenging the constitutionality of the state’s EdChoice voucher program. • What they are saying: “As a public school district, Oakwood is invested in, and benefits from, a strong and vibrant public school system across Ohio,” said board member Nathan Reiter Garcia. “As such, Oakwood joining this lawsuit demonstrates we as a district are invested in public education and that we stand in solidarity with other public school districts across the state.” • Voucher increases: Use of EdChoice private school vouchers has increased dramatically to nearly $1 billion a year for the 2023-24 academic year after Ohio lawmakers expanded eligibility to every family in the state, regardless of income. • For and against: Lawmakers said EdChoice expansion would give more families access to private school education. Opponents say the program redistributes taxpayer dollars from public schools to families who don’t need it to subsidize religious education. • Dayton Daily News analysis: Ohio Department of Education data shows vouchers mainly support families already enrolling their children in private schools. The state awarded $993.7 million for families to send children to private schools in a recent school year. That was $383.7 million more than the previous year.

FREE CONTENT: Ohio Creativity Trail adds three new stops showcasing art, history and pottery

After being launched last February with more than 100 attractions, the Ohio Creativity Trail is seeing the addition of three new stops throughout the state.