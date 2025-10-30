Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 30

🎃 Halloween checklist: We are just a day away from Halloween and trick-or-treating. We have you covered with everything you need to know to plan your Beggars Night. 🗳️ Election 2025: Campaign finance forms show Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith, the city councilmen running to be the next mayor of Kettering, have different approaches to funding their campaigns. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 32 seconds to read.

GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield, Middletown

An intercity bus operator plans to launch new routes that will connect Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield and Middletown to some of Ohio’s big and small cities. • About GoBus: The transportation company has stops in 39 towns and cities, and last year the bus operator served more than 129,000 riders. GoBus uses 56-seat motor coaches that are equipped with wifi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat. • New routes: GoBus has announced that it will create four new bus routes, including one that goes from Toledo to Cincinnati, with stops in Urbana, Springfield, Yellow Springs, Dayton, Middletown and Oxford. Riders on that route also will be able to travel directly to Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima, Kenton and Bellefontaine. • Other destinations: Passengers also will be able to transfer buses to get to plenty of other places like Columbus, Cleveland, Sandusky, Athens, Wheeling, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. • What state leaders are saying: “We believe this will be a step in knocking down any barriers for transportation for people who don’t have access to a vehicle,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As a program specialist for the Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center, Lorelei Hagans-Floyd embraces opportunities to tell everyone — particularly kids — about the value of recycling, composting, waste reduction and environmental stewardship. The MCELC offers free guided tours to all Montgomery County citizens and organizations.