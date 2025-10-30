Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 30

Here are three things you should know today:
🚌 New GoBus routes in Ohio: GoBus is launching four new intercity bus routes — including one connecting Toledo to Cincinnati with stops in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield and Middletown.
🎃 Halloween checklist: We are just a day away from Halloween and trick-or-treating. We have you covered with everything you need to know to plan your Beggars Night.
🗳️ Election 2025: Campaign finance forms show Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith, the city councilmen running to be the next mayor of Kettering, have different approaches to funding their campaigns.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 32 seconds to read.
***
GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield, Middletown
An intercity bus operator plans to launch new routes that will connect Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield and Middletown to some of Ohio’s big and small cities.
• About GoBus: The transportation company has stops in 39 towns and cities, and last year the bus operator served more than 129,000 riders. GoBus uses 56-seat motor coaches that are equipped with wifi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat.
• New routes: GoBus has announced that it will create four new bus routes, including one that goes from Toledo to Cincinnati, with stops in Urbana, Springfield, Yellow Springs, Dayton, Middletown and Oxford. Riders on that route also will be able to travel directly to Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima, Kenton and Bellefontaine.
• Other destinations: Passengers also will be able to transfer buses to get to plenty of other places like Columbus, Cleveland, Sandusky, Athens, Wheeling, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
• What state leaders are saying: “We believe this will be a step in knocking down any barriers for transportation for people who don’t have access to a vehicle,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Things to know for Halloween and trick-or-treating
• What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region
• Things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend
• Awkwardly fitting costumes and other hazards to avoid for better Halloween experiences
• What are the real safety risks on Halloween night?
• Halloween Haunt at Kings Island: Daytime fun for families
• Miamisburg grads open free home haunt in Moraine this weekend
FREE CONTENT: Where does your trash go? How do you conserve water? Free tours, resources available at Montgomery Co. Environmental Learning Center
As a program specialist for the Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center, Lorelei Hagans-Floyd embraces opportunities to tell everyone — particularly kids — about the value of recycling, composting, waste reduction and environmental stewardship.
The MCELC offers free guided tours to all Montgomery County citizens and organizations.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Police are continuing their investigation into the murder/suicide of three people who worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
• Big move of the day: Centerville police are using new technology to hear 911 calls live and respond faster.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Indigo, a food vendor at The Silos in downtown Dayton, is closing after service on Sunday.
• High school football: Find out who’s ranked in the final state poll of the 2025 season.
• Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Flacco did not participate in practice Wednesday, and coach Zac Taylor estimated he has a 50 percent chance of playing this week.
• Dayton Flyers: Jim Paxson wants to “bring some value” to Dayton basketball in his new role with the team.
• Photo of the day: Play Kettering (City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department) hosted Wag-O-Ween at the Kettering Recreation Complex on Saturday. The day’s activities included trick or treating for dogs on the Walk & Wag course around Indian Riffle Lake, costume contest, adoptable pet introductions and a photo area. Check out more photos here 📷.