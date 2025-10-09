Morning Briefing: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

📺 Pro-life video in schools: House Bill 485 would require public schools in Ohio to teach human growth and development from grades 3 through 12, including mandatory annual screenings of a three-minute animated video titled Meet Baby Olivia. 🗳️ Election 2025: Three candidates are vying for two Butler Twp. trustee seats this November. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 45 seconds to read.

Hara Arena site: Trotwood, Harrison Twp. at odds about property’s potential future as state mental health facility

As Trotwood politicians express opposition to the potential construction of a mental health facility on the former Hara Arena site, Harrison Twp. trustees indicate they’re in support of the proposed project. • Resolutions: The municipalities both approved resolutions this week solidifying their contrasting stances on the estimated $300 million state-led project that’s been floated for the 130-acre site. • Property split: About42 acres of the site fall within Harrison Twp., and the rest within Trotwood city limits. • What Trotwood is saying: “We respect and understand the importance of expanding mental health services in Ohio,” Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page said. “However, placing a forensic facility at the former Hara Arena site does not align with our vision for economic revitalization, job creation, and quality of life improvements for Trotwood residents.” • What Harrison Twp. is saying: “While we respect our (Trotwood) neighbors, we don’t share the same opinion on the project,” said township spokesman Nathan Edwards. “We view this opportunity, specifically at the Hara Arena site — a site that was hit by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes — as an opportunity for a phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes type of moment.”

GOP bill would require pro-life educational video in Ohio grades 3-12

A newly introduced education bill in Ohio would require every public school in the state to teach lessons on “human growth and development” during pregnancy in grades three through 12. • House Bill 485: It would require that curriculum to include a screening of a three-minute animated video created by the anti-abortion advocacy organization Live Action. As written, the bill would forbid the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce from developing curriculum that counters the video. • The video: Entitled “Meet Baby Olivia,” it depicts the development of a pregnancy through the germinal, embryonic and fetal stages. • From the bill sponsor: “The miracle of life is not something that can be easily explained. By equipping students with the resources and knowledge about the remarkable stages of life, we can promote informed discussion grounded in science and respect for human biology,” said Rep. Melanie Miller, R-Ashland. • Opposition: Rep. Sean Brennan, D-Parma, raised concerns that H.B. 485 would violate the Ohio Constitution, which he said “prohibits special legislation that benefits one private organization when a general law could apply more broadly.”

FREE CONTENT: Walmart eliminating synthetic dyes in private brand foods

Walmart has taken a significant step in terms of listening to customer preferences and providing a more transparent food system. The company is moving to eliminate synthetic dyes and the use of an additional 30 ingredients, including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes from its private brand food products. The change includes all Walmart U.S. food private brands such as Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods.