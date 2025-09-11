Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

🥗 New restaurants coming: Currito, a fast-casual restaurant with a globally inspired menu featuring bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, shakes and more, is opening its first location in the Dayton region. 📰 Kirk shot, killed: Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed at a Utah college event Wednesday in what the governor called a political assassination. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 42 seconds to read.

Dayton Scream Park opens Friday; owner invests almost $100,000 in new scenes

Dayton Scream Park has invested more than usual to prepare for the 2025 season. • What is it? Dayton Scream Park, 4040 Wrightway Road, is open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1. • Upgrades: They spent nearly $100,000 on two scenes that are housed in separate semi trailers, which include the haunt’s two new, largest props. In addition, many scenes throughout the haunted compound have been upgraded and redone. • Other new attractions: Last year, Dayton Scream Park added a hayride with tickets costing $5. It is “semi-scary” with lots of decorations and animatronics. There are no actors. • What they’re saying: “As small as Dayton is versus like Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, we have three haunts here. Cincinnati only has four. Columbus only has three and Cleveland only has four,” said owner Lance Compton.

3 Currito restaurants coming to Dayton area with first opening by end of year

Currito is expected to open its first location in the Dayton region by the end of the year at 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp., the former space of FUSIAN in the Oak Creek Marketplace. • The food: Customers can expect a variety of “grains” that can be prepared as a bowl or wrap with choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or organic tofu. Smoothies and shakes also come in varieties. • Background: Currito was founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni. They wanted to create a fast-casual space using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients. • The scope: Currito has 21 restaurant locations throughout Ohio, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

