Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

🏠 Deed fraud: Montgomery County is implementing new security measures, including a “fraud pre-check” for quitclaim deed transfers and expanded notary services to combat fraudulent property deed theft.
📦 Amazon jobs: Amazon will open a 538,000-square-foot, same-day delivery facility in Turtlecreek Twp., creating more than 125 full-time jobs.
📱New iPhone: We take a look at various elements of the iPhone 17, which is set to be released Friday.
Montgomery County Recorder’s ‘pre-check’ process aims to prevent quitclaim deed fraud
As complaints of home theft through fraudulent deed transfers increase nationally, changes to how paperwork is processed for property transfers and other security measures are helping to prevent deed fraud in Montgomery County.
• What are quitclaim deeds? Quitclaim deeds transfer property from one entity to another without a sale taking place. This kind of deed is typically used by relatives or spouses to transfer property.
• The changes: They include a “fraud pre-check” process for property transfers that use quitclaim deeds and the addition of notary services at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office.
• What they are saying: “Owning a home is part of the American Dream for many people,” county Recorder Lori Kennedy said. “And we’re trying to protect that. We’re constantly thinking about safeguards we can put in place.”
• By the numbers: The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is on pace to authorize roughly 20,000 property transfers by the end of this year. Since the recorder’s office implemented its pre-check program, nearly 2,000 quitclaim deeds have come into the auditor’s office.
Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility in Warren County to create 125+ jobs
Amazon plans to open a same-day delivery facility in Warren County that will create more than 125 full-time jobs and enhance delivery speeds for Prime members across the region.
• Location: The 538,000-square-foot warehouse will be located in Building 3 at the C5 Encore Logistics Center in Turtlecreek Twp. north of Ohio 63 behind Miami Valley Racino.
• About the facility: It will use advanced robotics technology, including autonomous mobile robots that transport items through the facility, to process tens of thousands of customer orders daily.
• What Amazon is saying: “We’re excited to expand our same-day delivery network with this new state-of-the-art facility in Warren County,” said Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon’s regional senior economic development manager.
• By the numbers: The facility will expand Amazon’s Ohio presence, which includes 18 fulfillment and sortation centers, 17 delivery stations, 19 solar farms and various other facilities.
FREE CONTENT: Release of iPhone 17 comes with great anticipation — especially in Ohio
New year, new iPhone. This familiar trend is what the world has grown accustomed to ever since the original iPhone debuted on June 29, 2007.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Several local school districts showed major improvement on the state report cards for last school year, while other high-performing schools saw small declines.
• Big move of the day: The second of three gas station/convenience stores that had announced plans to build at an intersection near Interstate 75 in Tipp City has canceled its plan.
• Schools: The Kettering Board of Education ended the employment of a Fairmont High School staff member amid allegations of inappropriate behavior involving students.
• Thing to do: The Centerville Fall Fest is set to return to Stubbs Park after a brief relocation during the venue’s renovation.
• Vintage Dayton: Before he was elected president, Abraham Lincoln visited the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1859.
• High school football: The high school football Week 5 schedule includes Centerville at Springfield, Tipp at Butler, Lakota West at Fairfield and more.
• Photo of the day: The Amplified Series Jazz Fest happened at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday. Bands featured in our gallery include headliner Cherry Poppin’ Daddies with support by Dayton’s own Ric Sexton and Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers.