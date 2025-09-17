Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

***

Montgomery County Recorder’s ‘pre-check’ process aims to prevent quitclaim deed fraud

As complaints of home theft through fraudulent deed transfers increase nationally, changes to how paperwork is processed for property transfers and other security measures are helping to prevent deed fraud in Montgomery County. • What are quitclaim deeds? Quitclaim deeds transfer property from one entity to another without a sale taking place. This kind of deed is typically used by relatives or spouses to transfer property. • The changes: They include a “fraud pre-check” process for property transfers that use quitclaim deeds and the addition of notary services at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office. • What they are saying: “Owning a home is part of the American Dream for many people,” county Recorder Lori Kennedy said. “And we’re trying to protect that. We’re constantly thinking about safeguards we can put in place.” • By the numbers: The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is on pace to authorize roughly 20,000 property transfers by the end of this year. Since the recorder’s office implemented its pre-check program, nearly 2,000 quitclaim deeds have come into the auditor’s office.

Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility in Warren County to create 125+ jobs

Amazon plans to open a same-day delivery facility in Warren County that will create more than 125 full-time jobs and enhance delivery speeds for Prime members across the region. • Location: The 538,000-square-foot warehouse will be located in Building 3 at the C5 Encore Logistics Center in Turtlecreek Twp. north of Ohio 63 behind Miami Valley Racino. • About the facility: It will use advanced robotics technology, including autonomous mobile robots that transport items through the facility, to process tens of thousands of customer orders daily. • What Amazon is saying: “We’re excited to expand our same-day delivery network with this new state-of-the-art facility in Warren County,” said Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon’s regional senior economic development manager. • By the numbers: The facility will expand Amazon’s Ohio presence, which includes 18 fulfillment and sortation centers, 17 delivery stations, 19 solar farms and various other facilities.

FREE CONTENT: Release of iPhone 17 comes with great anticipation — especially in Ohio

New year, new iPhone. This familiar trend is what the world has grown accustomed to ever since the original iPhone debuted on June 29, 2007. Let’s take a look at various elements of the iPhone 17.