Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

🏀 Flyers connection: 7-foot-1 UD player Amaël L'Etang met up with 98-year-old fan Milly Hubler after the two exchanged letters by mail. 🍸 Dayton's newest speakeasy: After midDay cafe closes for the day, it will transform into a speakeasy called, "Good Impressions" where customers will enter through a back door labeled as "trash only."

Fewer than 100 days until Christmas: Local retailers cautiously optimistic about sales

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas and area business owners are cautiously optimistic this year’s holiday shopping season will be stronger than 2024. • Retail forecast: Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 2.9% and 3.4%, totaling between $1.61 trillion and $1.62 trillion, between November and January. • What businesses are saying: “Judging by the buildup so far this year, I think we’re in for a banner year,” said Steve Fritz, general manager of the Golden Lamb in Lebanon. “We expect Christmas to be booming. We expect it to explode on Nov. 1,” Grace Neal of With Much Grace Boutique said. They will close the week prior to set their holiday displays of specialty gifts and home decor, and their new children’s department. • Local shopping events: — Centerville’s annual Holiday Walk is Nov. 23. — Christmas in Old Springboro begins Nov. 21. — The Miamisburg Holiday Celebration is Dec. 6.

‘Cutest thing ever’ — Dayton’s 7-1 forward connects with 98-year-old fan

Like many fans of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team, Milly Hubler wondered in the spring if 7-foot-1 forward Amaël L’Etang would stick around for his sophomore season. • About L’Etang: From France, he is the tallest player in UD history and made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team as a freshman. • Fan mail: Milly Hubler, a 98-year-old fan, wrote L’Etang a letter, which her daughter Holly translated into French, and she did it the old-fashioned way, by putting it on paper and sending it by mail. • His reaction: “He was amazed by the letter,” Hubler said. “He was touched by it.” • Meeting in person: L’Etang wrote back and then took the extra step of visiting Hubler at 10 Wilmington Place, an independent living and assisted living facility less than a mile from the University of Dayton campus.

FREE CONTENT: Locals with gardens may consider ‘seed saving’ as a way to rebuild next season

Growing your own vegetables is more economical and provides a more nutritional value than vegetables you’ll find at your local supermarket. Seed saving is a fun, committed exercise gardeners can enjoy throughout the year. Starting off right sets the pace for productive seed saving.