Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

🚂 Vacated rail line: Dayton officials announced that Norfolk Southern has agreed to clean and maintain a long-neglected 6.5-mile rail line the city has been trying to buy for nearly a decade to convert into a recreational trail. ⭐ Brewery sale: Star City Brewing in Miamisburg is seeking a new owner to continue its community-focused mission and partnership with Bricky's Comedy Club. ⚾ The streak continues: The Dayton Dragons extended their franchise record with a 15th straight win on Wednesday night.

PSA to lay off 157 at Dayton International as HQ move picks up speed

Waves of layoffs from what was once the only airline based in Ohio are set to begin. • About PSA Airlines: It is a subsidiary of American Airlines Group that operates a fleet of regional jet aircraft. The company says it has some 5,000 employees with 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations. • The layoffs: PSA Airlines, which earlier this year announced that it was moving its corporate headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte, N.C., is laying off 157 employees in Dayton. • Those affected: They include dispatchers, crew schedulers, human resources staff, a director of maintenance, a director of flight operations, at least seven maintenance controllers, safety specialists and many others. • Additional layoffs ahead: They are anticipated to occur on Dec. 29, 2025; and Jan. 29, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, April 29, and Nov. 29, 2026; and April 29, 2027.

Norfolk Southern agrees to clean up blighted tracks as Dayton seeks to buy them for ‘Flight Line’

Dayton leaders say Norfolk Southern has agreed to clean up and take better care of a blighted, vacated rail line that the city has been trying to purchase for nearly a decade to turn into a new recreational trail. • Cleanup costs: Dayton has spent tens of thousands of dollars mowing and removing trash and overgrowth from a 6.5-mile-long unused Norfolk Southern rail line that the company has neglected for years. Norfolk Southern also is responsible for the bridges along the rail line that are in bad condition and likely need to be repaired or replaced. • Potential deal: Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said Norfolk Southern could avoid those potentially expensive costs by selling the rail line to the city. Overall, Shaw said he feels “cautiously optimistic” about where talks stand with the company. • What Norfolk Southern is saying: A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern said, “We remain open to a sale that will deliver mutual benefits for both parties and plan to continue those discussions with the city.” • 'Flight Line’: Since 2016, the city has tried to buy a 6.5-mile unused track that it wants to turn into a new multiuse recreational trail with park-like amenities called the “Flight Line.” The rail line goes through or touches about eight city neighborhoods before it ends in Kettering.

FREE CONTENT: Electric vehicle driver? Where to find top-rated and free charging stations in the Dayton area

Sales of electric vehicles are expected to surpass 20 million this year, accounting for more than a quarter of cars sold worldwide. Dayton has 557 public charging stations, 56 of which are free EV charging stations. Here is a list of the top-rated charging locations around the region.

What to know today