Morning Briefing: Tue, Dec. 2

— Much of the region has seen 2 to 5 inches of snow overnight. — Warren County is under a Level 2 snow emergency (only drive if necessary). — Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties are under Level 1 snow emergencies (drive very cautiously). — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is closed today. 🔎 Ohio domestic violence: A new report shows the past year was the deadliest for domestic violence homicides in Ohio, with local agencies alarmed by the escalating severity of the violence. 🌰 Esther Price Candies: The company's 100-Year Anniversary Box pays tribute to those who came before and those who will carry Esther Price into the next century.

DPD police lieutenant accused of stealing decorative signs from inside shuttered restaurant. He says he was borrowing them.

An attorney for a Dayton police lieutenant who resigned last month after facing theft allegations said his client did nothing wrong and the incident was just a misunderstanding.

• Administrative leave: Dayton police Lt. Jeffrey Thomas was placed on administrative leave after he was accused by fellow officers of removing and taking decorative signs from a shuttered downtown business during the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly. • Resignation: Thomas resigned from the department amid an internal investigation into the allegations but was hired by the New Lebanon Police Department. He also was fired earlier this year from his position as a commander with the Sinclair Police Academy for alleged mistreatment of a cadet. • Merely borrowing: Thomas claimed he was merely borrowing the signs to try to copy their style to create memorabilia and souvenirs from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly event. • What his attorney is saying: “There was no intent to permanently deprive anyone of any property, and it would have not been a theft offense to begin with”, Joshua Engel said. “Even if you believe all the allegations are true, it’s not the crime of the century.”

Ohio sees deadliest year for domestic violence homicides: Gun use surges, report finds

The past year has been the most lethal for domestic violence homicides in Ohio, but it’s the level of violence that’s caught the eye of a local domestic violence resource agency.

• By the numbers: Custody disputes were resent in 38% of cases and there was a 37% increase in fatalities from the previous year. The deaths included 95 victims and 62 perpetrators. More men (82) than women (75) were killed. • What they are saying: “We’ve really been hearing about more cases of strangulation, suffocation. The brutalness of the violence has increased,” said Jane Keiffer, executive director of the Artemis Center. • Guns: They were used in 144 of the 157 fatalities. • Children: Eleven children under 18 were killed, including three teen girls who were killed by teen boyfriends. Of the 11, four were murdered by a parent and two were murdered by their mother’s new boyfriend. At least 92 children lost a parent.

