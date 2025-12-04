Morning Briefing: Tue, Dec. 4

Here are three things you should know today:
⛽️ Gas prices: Dropping to the lowest level in four years, gas prices fell to nearly $2 per gallon after the holiday weekend.
🏠 Housing programs: Federal funding cuts could strip Ohio of over $105 million for permanent supportive housing, potentially leaving more than 13,000 residents homeless, including $8 million lost in the Dayton region.
🍰 New dessert destination: Charlie Carroll is opening The Dessert Room at the Dayton Arcade on Dec. 11, offering elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails.
Gas prices dropping to nearly $2 a gallon in the region
Gas stations in the region lowered their prices to nearly $2 a gallon following the holiday weekend, the lowest prices in more than four years.
• Area prices: Dayton, Springfield, Hamilton and Middletown this week saw prices as low as $2.02, $2.17, $2.35 and $2.45, respectively.
• Average in Dayton: The average price for regular unleaded gas Tuesday was $2.66 per gallon, down from $2.89 a month ago and $3.02 a year ago.
• National comparison: The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $2.95 over the weekend, the lowest level since May 2021.
• Loyalty programs: The retail price is now the high watermark, and very few people are probably paying that because they’re getting various discounts, whether it’s credit card rebates, rewards, Kroger points or other loyalty programs.
Federal funding change could axe over 1K local permanent housing beds
Abrupt changes in federal funding could result in more than 13,000 Ohioans losing the roofs above their heads, according to groups that combat homelessness.
• The policy change: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has decided to largely defund permanent housing programs for unsheltered people, such as Continuum of Care, in favor of transitional housing.
• Lost funding: The change could result in the loss of more than $105 million in funding for permanent supportive housing in Ohio, including more than $8 million in the Dayton region.
• What HUD officials are saying: They say the changes bring accountability to programs that have been ineffective at ending homelessness, while also promoting self-sufficiency among vulnerable Americans.
• Local voices: “Defunding these programs will force many of them to shut down, leaving their residents with few options but to return to the streets,” said Amy Riegel, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
FREE CONTENT: Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade will have more than 50 vendors this year
The fifth annual Holly Days will celebrate the festive spirit of the holiday season Dec. 10-12 at the Dayton Arcade. Find out what is new this year.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Area teachers expressed gratitude after receiving free books through a Giving Tuesday initiative.
• Big move of the day: A project that modernized Moraine’s more than five-decade-old municipal building is nearing completion.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Jubie’s Creamery is re-releasing its Hot Honeycomb ice cream on Friday after it was named Flavor of the Year at the North American Ice Cream Association’s Conecon.
• Women in business: Meet Claudine Bennett, a Kettering resident who is the external relations manager at Dayton Metro Library.
• Schools: Wright State University was recently named to the 2025 Best for Vets college list from the Military Times.
• Vintage Dayton: A historical Xenia farmhouse, originally built in 1846 and sitting on 48 acres, has been listed for sale for $1.599 million.
• High school football: More than 20 players from the Miami Valley have signed or made verbal commitments to a Division I school.
• Dayton Flyers: Flyers coach Anthony Grant recently confirmed that the plan is for the program’s newest recruit, Sean Pouedet, a 22-year-old, 6-2 guard from Belgium, to join the team this season.
• Photo of the day: The McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour was held on Friday and Saturday. A biennial event, the guided tour of seven historic homes raised money for Dayton’s McPherson Town Historic District. See more photos from photographer Tom Gilliam 📷.