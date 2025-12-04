Morning Briefing: Tue, Dec. 4

***

Gas prices dropping to nearly $2 a gallon in the region

Gas stations in the region lowered their prices to nearly $2 a gallon following the holiday weekend, the lowest prices in more than four years.

• Area prices: Dayton, Springfield, Hamilton and Middletown this week saw prices as low as $2.02, $2.17, $2.35 and $2.45, respectively. • Average in Dayton: The average price for regular unleaded gas Tuesday was $2.66 per gallon, down from $2.89 a month ago and $3.02 a year ago. • National comparison: The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $2.95 over the weekend, the lowest level since May 2021. • Loyalty programs: The retail price is now the high watermark, and very few people are probably paying that because they’re getting various discounts, whether it’s credit card rebates, rewards, Kroger points or other loyalty programs.

Federal funding change could axe over 1K local permanent housing beds

Abrupt changes in federal funding could result in more than 13,000 Ohioans losing the roofs above their heads, according to groups that combat homelessness.

• The policy change: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has decided to largely defund permanent housing programs for unsheltered people, such as Continuum of Care, in favor of transitional housing. • Lost funding: The change could result in the loss of more than $105 million in funding for permanent supportive housing in Ohio, including more than $8 million in the Dayton region. • What HUD officials are saying: They say the changes bring accountability to programs that have been ineffective at ending homelessness, while also promoting self-sufficiency among vulnerable Americans. • Local voices: “Defunding these programs will force many of them to shut down, leaving their residents with few options but to return to the streets,” said Amy Riegel, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.

Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade will have more than 50 vendors this year

The fifth annual Holly Days will celebrate the festive spirit of the holiday season Dec. 10-12 at the Dayton Arcade. Find out what is new this year.