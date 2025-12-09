Morning Briefing: Tue, Dec. 9

***

Clerk of Courts Foley pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, felony counts dropped

A visiting judge on Monday convicted Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley on misdemeanor charges.

• Plea agreement: Foley pleaded guilty to lesser charges — unlawful campaign solicitation violations — as part of a plea agreement. This agreement dropped felony charges of theft in office related to the misuse of county property and time. • Punishment: The charges come with $2,000 in fines levied against Foley, as well as court costs that must be paid within 24 months. The judge also put Foley on 24 months of community supervision and suspended up to 180 days in jail. Foley will also have to serve 40 hours of community service and undergo ethics training. • What the judge said: Judge Jonathan Hein said Foley’s actions demonstrated “ignorance of clear ethical laws or callous disregard for them.” • What Foley is saying: “I have learned from my mistakes. I have restructured my office with a group of ethical professionals who have acted swiftly to institute measures and safeguards to ensure that these inadvertent actions never occur again,” Foley said.

Tipp City agrees to tax rate reduction for property owners

Tipp City Council has agreed to a tax rate reduction as requested by the Miami County Budget Commission.

• Property value increase: A 2025 revaluation shows property values are approximately 30% higher than in 2019, which would have substantially increased taxes without the reduction. • Revenue increase limit: The Budget Commission’s recommendation allows Tipp City’s revenues to increase by 5% from the prior year, an amount closer to the annual rate of inflation. • Homestead exemption: One of the county’s measures is enacting the Local Option Homestead Exemption, which is estimated to save those enrolled an average of $2.9 million in total. • What they are saying: “I want to thank the Miami County budget commission for modifying this property tax levy they deemed unnecessary or excessive,” County Commission President Ted Mercer said. “The commissioners are also glad the state legislature is looking into regulating spikes in future property tax increases. Giving homeowners tax relief on unvoted mileage is just the right thing to do.”

FREE CONTENT: When playtime meets screen time: ‘Toy Story 5′ mirrors real-life concerns

Disney and Pixar have dropped the first teaser trailer for “Toy Story 5,” revealing tablet screens as the latest “threat to playtime.” The clip introduces a new character named Lilypad — a frog-shaped tablet — with the tagline, “The age of toys is over.” The teaser doesn’t give away much about the plot, though it’s clear that technology will play the villain, echoing real-world worries about kids swapping toys for screen time.