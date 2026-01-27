Morning Briefing: Tues, Jan. 27, 2026

⛄ Record snowfall: A single-day record of 12.4 inches of snow fell on the area during the winter storm of Saturday and Sunday.

🛷 Where to go sledding: For those willing to deal with the frigid temps and make use of the fresh powder, here are some of the local places for sledding this week.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Schools watching weather for potential closures this week

• Need to get out of the cold? Warming centers, shelters open in region

• $70M renewal of historic Wright-Patterson brick homes continues

LIFE

• Snow day joys: What can you do while at home?

• Popular Kings Island store will have brand-new look this spring

• Local ‘MAD’ magazine exhibit has 150 humorous works of art, including covers

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• ‘We can’t do nothing’: Area residents make whistle kits to alert neighbors to ICE activity

• U.S. Supreme Court denies Miami Twp. request to review $45M verdict for Dean Gillispie

• Woman seriously injured in Harrison Twp. shooting, 1 in custody

SPORTS

• Wayne grad joins staff of new Ravens coach

• Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

• Archdeacon: Two sneaky fans, one blown-up bus and some good basketball

NATION AND WORLD

• Trump sends border czar to Minnesota and says he and governor are now on a ‘similar wavelength’

• Paralyzing winter storms put a big chill on US economy, but how much?

• Israel recovers remains of the last hostage in Gaza. Ceasefire moves into tricky new phase

FREE CONTENT: Balancing meals, getting in protein will optimize your physical activity: 9 tips to help

For young people and adults engaging in physical activity and sports, healthy eating is essential for optimizing performance. Combining good nutrition with physical activity can lead to a healthier lifestyle.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery, located on 700 Troy St. in the former space of Evans Bakery and Baker Benji’s, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Here’s a look at highlights from the day.