Morning Briefing: Tuesday Apr. 1, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 22 seconds to read.

***

Dayton-area lawmakers in political spat over violence, crime at downtown RTA hub

As Ohio’s governor prepares to sign a new transportation budget, an argument is playing out locally over a provision that specifically requires the Greater Dayton RTA to contract law enforcement to provide security at its downtown transportation hub.

• The provision: It specifies that any centralized transportation hub in Ohio with six or more service lines, within counties with populations between 535,000 and 540,000 people, must “enter into and maintain a contract with one or more local law enforcement entities to enforce laws and ensure safety at or in the vicinity of the hub.”

• Its purpose: It is meant to clamp down on violence and illegal activities.

• The problem: Democratic lawmakers say Greater Dayton RTA already contracts with the Dayton Police Department to provide safety services, but Republican lawmakers say police have not done enough to ensure public safety.

• What happens next? The bill was sent to the governor on March 25. Gov. Mike DeWine has 10 business days to make any veto decisions.

DeWine signs law to ban DEI at Ohio public colleges; GOP praises, ACLU may sue

DeWine on Friday signed Senate Bill 1 into Ohio law — a Republican-led higher education bill that will ban diversity, equity or inclusion initiatives as well as faculty strikes at public colleges, among other provisions.

• Democrats vs Republicans: Democrats had urged a veto from DeWine while Republicans said the bill was “designed to restore free speech and diversity of thought on campus.”

• Potential lawsuit: The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said the “legislation is unconstitutional and cannot stand,” citing a commitment to First Amendment rights.

• NAACP: Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward recently said the dismantling of Ohio DEI initiatives will take away opportunities for Black youth and lead them to seek higher education in other states. Under SB1, schools would be blocked from establishing any new DEI scholarships.

• What the bill cosponsor is saying: State Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, said he was proud of the bill, citing “the great potential it has to ensure academic excellence at our state institutions of higher learning.”

“This bill is a badly needed course correction that restores students’ basic rights on campus, primarily the right to free speech,” Huffman said.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Here are 3 things to know about the local impact of the Department of Education’s dismantling.

• Tip of the day: How to make donations for the Good Shepherd Ministries thrift store.

• Big move of the day: Antique store Pappy’s Place will be moving to 55 West Main Street in Xenia, as they’ve outgrown their current location after less than two years in business.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Esther Price Candies has launched an in-store and online “Golden Egg Hunt” that includes prizes.

• Education Today: We’ve published an eight-page special section in our ePaper highlighting the latest in local education and resources. Click here to read the section.

• Stat of the day: Ohio had 90 cases of measles in 2022 after an outbreak in central Ohio totaled 85 cases. The state had one measles case in 2023 and seven in 2024.

• Thing to do: Here are 33 things to do in the Dayton area in April.

• Vintage Dayton: John McAfee and the 200th anniversary of Dayton’s first public execution.

• Photo of the day: Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes has opened its first location in the Dayton region. Reporter Natalie Jones gives us a look at some of the new menu items. You can also find her full story here.