Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Human Services Levy Council recommends asking Montgomery County voters for flat renewal on November ballot

The Montgomery County Human Services Levy Council is recommending a renewal for an expiring levy that funds $58 million in social services.

• No tax increase: Human Services Levy Council members expressed concern over looming economic pressure on taxpayers, opting to recommend an option that wouldn’t increase the amount taxpayers are already spending for social services.

• What they are saying: “If this levy doesn’t pass, we have $58 million that just goes (away),” Chairman Greg Holler said. “And our community cannot survive that.”

• Levy dollars: They are received by agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

• Increased need: All of these service providers have reported increases in community need, the cost to help community members and mandates they must follow to deliver those services.

• Next steps: The ballot item, once approved by the Montgomery County Commission and other entities, would appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Developers propose new subdivision with 132 homes off Ohio 73 in Clearcreek Twp.

A public hearing is set next month about Clearcreek Heights, a proposed single-family housing development on a 100-acre farm in Clearcreek Twp. that would connect to two existing subdivisions near the Springboro border.

• Location: The property is about a mile east of the Ohio 73-Ohio 741 intersection on the north side of Ohio 73. It would sit between the Richard’s Run neighborhood to the west and North Hills at Stone Ridge to the east.

• The plan: It calls for 132 single-family houses on about 55 acres. A significant portion of the open space in the proposed development will be wooded areas that will remain undisturbed.

• What developers are saying: “The purpose of this PUD (Residential Planned Unit Development) is not just to build homes, but to maintain the beauty and natural features of the land, ensuring that development enhances, rather than destroys, the existing environment,” Springboro Development Co. wrote in its application on behalf of the property owners.

• Rezoning: A public hearing on the rezoning request is at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at the township government center, 7593 Bunnell Hill Road.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A 36-year-old man is facing child phonography charges after hundreds of explicit images of children were reportedly found on his electronic devices and online accounts.

• Tip of the day: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have adjusted hours during Memorial Day weekend in May.

• Best of Dayton: Voting has started. Get involved here.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After taking home first place at the Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders last year, Meadowlark’s Louis Connelly is ready to once again introduce people to something they wouldn’t normally try.

• Kings Island: The Warren County amusement park officially opened for the 2025 season this past weekend.

• Dayton Flyers: Future Flyer Jaron McKie says he is ready to bring energy to the team next season.

• Vintage Dayton: Paul Jung, the beloved circus clown from Dayton who captivated audiences nationwide, met a tragic end in New York.

• Photo of the day: Warped Wing Brewing Company and The Pizza Bandit celebrated the launch of their Kush Crush Terpene Infused 420 Lager collaboration at the brewery’s downtown Dayton taproom on Friday. Attendees also went on a bar crawl that featured stops. Check out the photos here.