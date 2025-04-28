Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Building boom: Hundreds of new houses coming to northern Warren County

A residential building boom in northern Warren County continues, where more than 600 new single-family houses have been built or are coming soon.

• Where are they building? Developers say there’s a constant demand for new housing. Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. are attractive to many as suburbs of Dayton and Cincinnati, and are easily accessible from Interstate 75.

• Strain on city services and resources: “Challenges of residential growth always include ensuring adequate water/sewer infrastructure, road infrastructure, preserving enough park space for residents, and ensuring a high quality of life,” said Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto

• Opposition: A grassroots effort called Keep It Rural has formed to push back against construction of new neighborhoods and has a goal to preserve zoning codes and only encourage development that maintains the area’s rural feel.

• What developers are saying: “Some people may have a different opinion if they saw what would happen if all development stopped over the next 15 years; this would affect a community’s services, tax rates, infrastructure and amenities,” said Jeff Kelchner, owner of Clearcreek Custom Builders. “Everyone wants to have that pretty rural setting and a view of farmland around their homes, but it’s also important to look at the big picture.”

• Upcoming projects:

— Bailey Farms: M/I Homes is the builder with 130 single-family lots on about 80 acres.

— Clearview Crossing: Development is underway for the 41 single-family homes by Maronda Homes.

— Copper Mill: Ryan Homes is the builder for Copper Mill, which will have 220 single-family houses on larger estate-style lots.

— Eastbrook Farms: Fischer Homes plans 45 single-family homes on 13 acres on the north side of the 83-acre Eastbrook Farm.

— Northampton: Development is underway for the M/I Homes subdivision of 75 single-family houses on 36 acres at 1525 S. Main St. in Springboro.

— Wadestone: Fischer Homes is building 94 single-family houses from its Designer Collection in the Wadestone subdivision off 465 and 2515 W. Factory Road in Springboro.

‘Never again’: Holocaust remembrance follows antisemitic vandalism at area restaurant

What started as a way for liberated Holocaust victims to come together to grieve their shared past has evolved into a day of cautionary reflection for future generations.

• Annual event: The Yom HaShoah Observance, a day of remembrance, memorializes victims of the Holocaust and features speakers, prayer, and a chorale, as well as an art contest for local students.

• Vandalism: Sunday’s event came one day after Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Miamisburg closed after it was vandalized with graffiti including antisemitic imagery.

• Rise in antisemitic activities: The incident comes amid a nationwide spike in antisemitic incidents — a 893% increase over the last decade.

• Survivors: “When this event first started, it was just a bunch of survivors,” said Renate Frydman, whose late husband survived the Holocaust. “At that time, most of the them didn’t even talk about what they went through; it took years, and some never talked about it.”

• What Rabbi Nochum Mangel said: “We know that remembrance is not enough, so today, we renew our sacred promise we make not only to the memories of those who perished, but to each other and to the world that never again will we allow the horrors of the Holocaust to be repeated anywhere. That promise demands action, courage, and vigilance.”

