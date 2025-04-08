Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Rescues, biggest flooding in decade cap off wild weather week; freeze up next

There’s a reason for the old saying, if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute. So far in April we have seen temperatures soar to 81 degrees, then hail, strong winds, weak tornados, fog and lots of rain.

• Biggest flooding in 12 years: The Miami Conservancy District, which manages the region’s dam and levee system, reported Monday that the rivers that run through the area are cresting.

— The system’s Englewood dam was still actively storing water as of Monday morning

— Water levels likely will not return to normal for five to seven days, or even longer depending on additional rainfall.

• Emergency rescues: A couple and their daughter were rescued Sunday morning after their car became stranded in high water near along the Great Miami River near Tipp City.

— First responders found two people on top of the car and one standing beside the vehicle in about three feet of moving water.

— Firefighters in a rescue formation waded several hundred yards into the water and gave the trio life jackets.

• The week to come: Today should be sunny and cold with high temperatures near 44 degrees. Wednesday morning will bring more frost, with a low around 27 with rain from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

— Sunshine is expected to return to the region by the weekend.

• Area closures

— Clark County: There were at least a dozen road closures over the weekend in Clark County. Old Mill intersection, Spangler, Osborn, Union and Haddix were among the worst areas.

— Bellbrook-Sugarcreek: Lower Bellbrook Road was still closed Monday morning, but it was expected to open late Monday or early today. Washington Mill and Stewart Roads were still closed and expected to remain that way into today.

— Moraine: Main Street was closed at Vance Road due to road flooding. Payne Recreation Center was closed Monday because of flooding in its parking lot.

— West Carrollton: There was localized flooding that closed three roads over the weekend.

— Miamisburg: High water at North Main Street and Richard Street on Saturday morning led officials there to close the intersection. Also, Upper River Road was closed at Soldiers Home Road and Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

— Caesar Creek: The marina, beach and boat ramps at Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County were closed Monday. Most of the boat ramps have water that is over the docks and more than 20 feet up the ramps. The Horse Camp was also closed.

PHOTOS: Flooding, high water along Great Miami, Stillwater rivers

Water levels in the Great Miami River in Dayton are high. According to National Weather Service data, the river crested early Sunday at 33.24 feet. See more photos here.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that numerous area law enforcement agencies were called to Meadowdale High School over the weekend after several fights broke out at a basketball game.

• Tip of the day: What parents can do to save more for college.

• Big move of the day: Leaders with Miami County Transit said they are expanding their fleet and are rebranding with a goal of growing its ridership.

• Dayton Food & Dining: 7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain, is planning to open a drive-thru coffee shop in Huber Heights this fall.

• Quote of the day: “In all my movies I spoof the things I love not hate and that’s why I’ve lasted,” said legendary director/screenwriter John Waters, who will be taking part in the upcoming Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest.

• Tax deadline: Learn why tax returns are being rejected at a high rate this year by the IRS.

• Happening today: Funk music documentary “We Want The Funk!” premieres at 9 p.m. tonight on ThinkTV/PBS.

• Ohio State football: With one week left in spring football at Ohio State, several local high school grads are making progress toward carving out roles for the defending national champions this fall.

• Thing to do: The upcoming NATO assembly has led to the planning of various arts events that folks coming to the area and local residents can participate in.

• Vintage Dayton: Local historical organizations have arranged a slate of events for Greene County History Month, which has expanded from a one-week celebration in June, to the entire month of April.

• Dayton Dragons: Why are they named the Dayton Dragons? Here is the story behind the name.

• Photo of the day: The Cat Fanciers’ Association cat show was recently held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Check out more of reporter Cornelius Frolik’s photos from the event here.