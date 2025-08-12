Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

⚠️ High alert: A missing persons case and stolen vehicle resulted in a police chase that led to a shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp. on Monday morning.

💰 NATO assembly: We have numbers on the financial impact of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that was held in Dayton in May.

Millions in Ohio projects in funding limbo on Capitol Hill

There is no guarantee U.S. budget “earmarks” for Ohio projects will survive an expected funding showdown after Labor Day.

• What they’re saying: “I do not want to see those important funds for our community lost,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who has a number of local projects tucked into 2026 funding bills in the House.

• Hoped-for projects include:

— $3 million for work on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard;

— $2 million for the Wright Dunbar development project;

— $1 million to build senior housing at the Dayton VA;

• In the Senate: It’s the same story, as Ohio’s Senators have added in some local projects, with no guarantee that those items will actually get funded in a final spending deal between Congress and the White House.

Chase involving stolen vehicle leads to shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.; 2 in custody

An urgent “shelter in place” call was made for an area of Washington Twp. on Monday after a police chase.

• How it started: Around 8:47 a.m., a Springboro police officer received an alert from a Flock license plate reader camera for a vehicle related to a missing person

• Police pursuit: Around 8:59 a.m., a crash was reported following a pursuit from Warren County into Washington Twp. at Ohio 725 and Paragon Road.

• Shelter-in-place call: Crews believed the pair in the vehicle were possibly involved in a home invasion, and firearms were found at the crash. A shelter in place was issued around 9:20 a.m.

• How it ended: They found the male suspect in a storm drain in approximately three feet of water. The man complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident. He was not armed.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Destination Dayton says the NATO Parliamentary Assembly held downtown in late May had a $1.3 million direct economic impact on the local economy, and the event gave the Dayton community around $138 million worth of global publicity.

• Back to school: When do local college students go back to campus?

• Food & Dining: Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has plans to open a new restaurant in Franklin by Christmas.

• Things to do: Your guide to fall concerts in the region, including what’s at The Rose, Fraze, Riverbend and more.

• Photo of the day: The four-day Voices of America Country Music Fest happened from Thursday to Sunday, at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. Photographer Tom Gilliam has a full photo gallery here.