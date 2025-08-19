Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025

⚔️ Ohio Renaissance Festival: Longtime Ohio Renaissance Festival performers Joey and Kathleen Hall have opened The White Seahorse, a permanent store in Xenia offering historical reproductions, costumes and more.

Dayton able to give RTA bus passes to students after Franklin County court issues ruling

Dayton Public Schools has begun giving bus passes to high schoolers after a Franklin County court temporarily blocked a state law stopping students from using DPS-funded passes to transfer through the downtown bus hub.

• What they are saying: “I think we have well-meaning people in Columbus, but it’s important to note that the experts have opinions, and I’m glad Franklin County slowed the process down,” said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence.

• House Bill 96: Under the state’s most recent budget bill, DPS students could not transfer through the downtown Dayton Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus hub using passes that had been purchased by DPS.

• Security measures: The district will be sending the security team to the RTA bus hub, which costs the district about $30,000 per month. Students will need to sign a safety agreement with the RTA and will also have to wear a visible student ID badge while riding the bus.

• Case continues: The case is not finished. A judge will still need to hear the merits of the case, which argues that Ohio can’t single out Dayton under the Uniformity Clause of the Ohio Constitution. As written, the law only applies to Dayton Public Schools.

Longtime Renaissance Festival musicians, vendors open permanent shop in Xenia

A Xenia couple who has entertained guests of the Ohio Renaissance Festival with music and goods have opened a permanent store on Xenia’s main thoroughfare.

• The couple: Joey and Kathleen Hall opened the White Seahorse, located at 29 W. Main St. in Xenia earlier this month. The family also operates Hobbit’s Tree House Treasures at the Renaissance Festival, which is a cart filled with wooden toys for children.

• Love of music: Joey Hall is part of Father, Son and Friends, a Celtic music troupe and traveling shop that has been entertaining patrons of the Renaissance Festival, Dayton Celtic Fest, the Ohio Celtic Festival and Renaissance Fairs around the country for more than 35 years.

• About the store: It is dedicated to historical reproductions of items from the Renaissance and other time periods, such as items like children’s toys, supplies and costumes for cosplayers and reenactors.

• What the couple is saying: “A lot of people at the fair have been asking us, ‘Do you have a brick and mortar? Can I take your card? Do you sell online?’” Kathleen Hall said. “And so many people asked, I was like, we probably should!”

