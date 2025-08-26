Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

🛫 Airport expansion: Nearly $78 million in state grants — most of which has been allocated to Dayton International Airport — could support the creation of 2,000 to 6,000 new jobs.

🪙 Congressional finances: How rich are area members of Congress? Here are key takeaways from our reporting.

Most manufacturers don’t last 10 years: This Dayton plant has been busy for a century

In the depths of the Great Depression, in 1937, Walter Chrysler established the headquarters for his newly created Chrysler Airtemp division at a Dayton factory.

• About the plant: The 1.2 million-square-foot plant is not only one of Dayton’s oldest employers, it is one of the city’s largest manufacturers, with about 936 workers.

• History: The Dayton plant’s history well predates Chrysler’s interest in the site. Construction of the plant started in the early 1920s, and the plant was operating by 1925 as a Maxwell Motor Co. plant. At its peak, sometime in the 1960s or 1970s, perhaps around 5,000 people worked at the plant at one time.

• 100 years: German manufacturer Mahle Behr LLC, is celebrating its Dayton plant’s centennial anniversary, recognizing the site’s century of work.

• Today: Mahle Behr has 15 U.S. locations with an American headquarters in Farmington Hills, Mich. But of the company’s American plants, Dayton stands out. “This is, for sure, the oldest one,” said Jeff Trent, a spokesman for Mahle Behr.

$78M investment at Dayton airport could help create as much as 6,000 jobs

About $78 million in state grant funding that has been awarded mainly to the Dayton International Airport could help create 2,000 to 6,000 new jobs at what officials say is a rapidly developing defense and aerospace campus.

• All Ohio Future Fund: The Dayton International Airport and two partners will receive nearly $78.8 million from the fund for multiple investments at and around the aviation facility. About $72 million will go to the airport itself, while about $6.7 million will go to Union and the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District.

• Airport use of funds: They will help construct new aircraft apron and rehab existing apron to create hangar spaces, plus improve a taxiway and nearby road infrastructure. Some of the funding will help prepare 150 acres of city of Dayton-owned land at a northwestern section of the airport property for future development projects.

• What they are saying: The funds “represent a transformational opportunity for the airport and the entire region to attract investment and high-quality jobs,” said Melissa Riley Patsiavos, marketing and air services development director for Dayton’s aviation department.

• Jobs: The expansion could help create between 2,000 to 6,000 new jobs. Officials say this does not count current employment commitments, like Joby Aviation’s plan to create 2,000 new positions.

Scam text messages are on the rise with criminals impersonating trusted brands like Amazon and UPS. If you’ve received notifications for fake Amazon orders or seen a “missed delivery” alert pop up from UPS you are not alone.

