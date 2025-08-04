Morning Briefing: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

🚌 Children’s learning center: Greater Dayton RTA is converting its downtown bus concourse into an interactive educational space for elementary-aged children.

🏫 Private vs. public: Our education reporter Eileen McClory shares her recent analysis comparing private and public school proficiency scores.

Dayton-bound Joby sees shares leap as company makes $125 million acquisition

Shares of Joby Aviation, a maker of flying taxis that has Dayton manufacturing plans, exploded Monday on news that Joby has entered into a definitive agreement with New York City-based Blade Air Mobility, Inc. to purchase Blade’s urban air mobility passenger business.

• Why it matters: The acquisition gives Joby access to what it called a “leading urban air mobility platform (with) dedicated terminal and lounge infrastructure in key urban markets in the U.S. and Europe, including New York City.”

• About Blade Air Mobility: The company operates helicopter and seaplane flights for passengers. Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers last year from a dozen urban terminals in some of the biggest cities.

• What they are saying: “This is a strategically important acquisition that will support the successful launch of Joby’s commercial operations in Dubai, our subsequent global rollout and our continued leadership in the sector,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and chief executive of Joby Aviation.

• Stock market reaction: Shares of Joby (NYSE:JOBY) jumped more than 20% in midday trading Monday.

‘Something special’ coming to RTA’s old concourse in downtown Dayton

Greater Dayton RTA is transforming the former concourse at the downtown bus hub into an interactive children’s learning center.

• Hub history: Before COVID, the concourse inside the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center was home to several restaurants and shops and also served as a gathering place for people waiting for their buses. But the concourse shut down during the pandemic and never reopened to the public.

• Future plans: A children’s learning center that will serve young kids in elementary school is planned with an opening slated for late 2026.

• What to expect: The center will have stations and displays where kids can design their own buses and bus routes, learn the history of the transit agency and see how electric buses work.

The learning center also will have a full trolley bus inside with a middle section cut out, plus an RTA Connect bus. Kids will be able to touch and explore the vehicles.

• Who can visit: The RTA plans to pick up students from their schools and teach them how to ride the bus. He said the learning center will be by appointment only, for scheduled school groups.

