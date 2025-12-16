Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Dec. 16

Here are three things you should know today:
👔 Store closing: Price Stores, a Dayton men’s clothing and formalwear retailer for 75 years, will close at the end of the month.
⚖️ Cold case: A Centerville man, Jonathan Eric Link, was found guilty of two counts of murder in the 2001 death of his girlfriend, Shannon Noel Anderson, nearly 25 years after the crime.
🏗️ Air City Garage renovation: The state plans to provide a $3 million loan for the Air City Garage project, part of a $96 million redevelopment that includes retail space, workforce housing, and senior housing.
Price Stores is closing after 75 years in business
Price Stores, a 75-year-old retailer in Dayton for men’s clothing, tuxedos, bridal, and prom-wear, will close its doors at the end of the month.
• History: Price Stores opened Feb. 15, 1950, spending its first seven decades at Fourth and Jefferson streets in downtown Dayton before moving to Centerville in 2020.
• The owners: Edd and Nancy Wimsatt purchased the business in 1996. They closed the bridal and prom shop in 2014 when Nancy retired. Now Edd, who turns 76 on the last day of operations, Dec. 31, will retire.
• Company statement: “We are profoundly grateful to the Dayton community for trusting us for so many years,” the business said in a statement Monday. “Closing is bittersweet, but we celebrate the legacy we’ve built together.”
• Liquidation event: Now through Dec. 31, Price Stores will hold a storewide inventory liquidation event. Beyond clothing, fixtures and office furniture will also be available for purchase.
Centerville man found guilty of murder in Kettering cold case homicide
A Centerville man was found guilty of murder in his girlfriend’s death that happened nearly 25 years ago in Kettering.
• Cold case: Despite significant investigative efforts at the time, including evidence collection and witness interviews, the case went unsolved for years.
• Conviction: A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury on Friday convicted Jonathan Eric Link, 61, on two counts of murder in the July 2001 death of 29-year-old Shannon Noel Anderson.
• New technology: Recent advancements in digital forensic testing, combined with the persistence and diligence of investigators, ultimately established Link’s involvement in Anderson’s death.
• Next step: Link is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 23.
FREE CONTENT: Holiday getaways in Ohio: Cozy lodges, historic hotels and more for seasonally spirited stays
The State of Ohio has created a list of places to go this holiday season where the spirit is strong.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Kettering firefighters managed freezing conditions while battling a large fire at Prestige Home Furnishings appliance store early Monday.
• Big move of the day: Smashburger has “permanently closed” its doors on Brown Street near the University of Dayton.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Godfather’s Pizza has closed its doors on Wilmington Pike with plans to move less than one mile down the road.
• Help us out: Do you get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act? We want to talk to you. Fill out our questionnaire here.
• Athlete of the week: We’ve opened the voting for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for competition. Use the ballot here to choose from this week’s nominees.
• Dayton Flyers: Here is what to know about today’s game against Florida State.
• Video of the day: With Obi Toppin in the house, the Dayton Flyers made sure to put their highlight reel dunks on display during their 84-61 victory against North Florida on Saturday at UD Arena. We’ve compiled a collection of the dunks here ▶️