Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Dec. 23

🌿 THC-infused beverages regulation: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 56 and used a line-item veto to require THC-infused drinks and other intoxicating hemp products to be sold only through licensed dispensaries.
🚗 Car wash zoning approval: The Dayton City Commission voted to advance a zoning request for a new Flying Ace Express Car Wash in the Belmont neighborhood, despite mixed reactions from residents.
📺 Netflix special: Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle surprisingly released a new Netflix standup special, “The Unstoppable,” Dec. 19 which includes a jab at Yellow Springs.
THC-infused drink sales limited to Ohio dispensaries after governor’s veto
THC-infused beverages will be lumped in with other intoxicating hemp products, with sales limited to licensed dispensaries, following a line-item veto from DeWine.
• House Bill 56: It came about in large part due to DeWine’s insistence that the state regulate intoxicating hemp products.
• The veto: DeWine struck out a provision that would have allowed intoxicating hemp beverages to continue to be sold by licensed liquor retailers until the federal government’s hemp ban goes into effect in November 2026.
• What DeWine is saying: “There’s no one who’s in this business who didn’t understand that there was a very good chance that they would no longer, at some point, be able to do this,” the Republican governor said.
• Timeline: The ban goes into effect 90 days after it’s signed.
Dayton commissioners call $4M Flying Ace car wash approval a very tough decision
Following a long public hearing and discussion, the majority of the Dayton City Commission decided to allow a zoning request to move forward for a new Flying Ace Express Car Wash in the Belmont neighborhood.
• About the car wash: The Flying Ace Express Car Wash represents a $4 million investment that would create up to 15 jobs and would be located at 1158 Wilmington Ave., which is a former Rite Aid site.
• Public concerns: Some neighbors say they are concerned the project will create substantial problems with safety, traffic and noise.
• Supporters: They say the car wash would reactivate an eyesore that has sat vacant for years that has attracted graffiti and illegal trash dumping.
• Next move: The city commission is expected to consider a second reading of the proposed zoning map amendment on Dec. 31. The request would need the support of four of the five members of the commission to be approved.
When your to-do list keeps growing, new items cropping up every time you check one off — may we suggest baking a batch of cookies?
