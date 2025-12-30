Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

🚓 Biggest crime: We take a look back at the biggest crime and court stories of the year.

📖 Good reads: These are seven of the best-selling books of 2025.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at daniel.susco@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 3 seconds to read.

***

Obi Toppin: A tribute to a new Dayton Flyers hall of famer

In honor of former Dayton Flyer Obi Toppin being inducted into the UD Hall of Fame earlier this month, we took a look back at our own coverage of his career since he first joined the university’s basketball team in 2017.

• Signature dunk: Toppin debuted his signature between-the-legs dunk on Dec. 29, 2018, with a Dayton Daily News video of the dunk getting more than 400,000 views in its first 24 hours.

• Most points: Toppin scored his career highest points in a game against North Florida on Dec. 30, 2019, where he scored 31 points.

• Dunk record: Toppin set a school record with 190 dunks in his career, at the same time breaking a school record for the number of dunks in his first and second seasons.

• 1000 points: Toppin scored his 1000th point during an 80-70 victory against Duquesne on Feb. 21, 2020 at UD Arena.

Top Dayton-area crime, court stories of 2025

At the end of an eventful year, we take a look back at the biggest and most impactful crime and court stories of 2025.

• Hershall Creachbaum Jr.: A July report of a missing boy turned into a homicide investigation, with police being led to his remains and the boy’s mother and her boyfriend being arrested for the death.

• Christian Black: A Zanesville man died in March after fights with officers while in Montgomery County Jail custody, resulting in multiple lawsuits, investigations into jail officers and calls to reform the jail.

• Severed legs trials: A year after a pair of severed legs were found wrapped in a tarp in Trotwood, two people were sentenced to prison for the murder of 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr.

• Thug Riders: The federal trials continued for members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club for conspiracy to commit violent crimes, including murder and arson. As of Dec. 18, nine of the 14 charged have pleaded guilty, including regional boss Juan Robles.

FREE CONTENT: These are some of the best-selling books of 2025

If you are looking for your next book to read, we have a list of seven of the best-selling books of the year.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Registration and renewal fees are going to go up for 2026 by anywhere from $5 to $35, depending on the vehicle.

• Tip of the day: Buc-ee’s will hold a mass hiring event for its new Huber Heights location in early 2026.

• New Year: There are several events planned in the Miami Valley for New Year’s Eve, and we have compiled a list of several of them.

• Happening soon: the details of the initial First Friday in Dayton of 2026 have been announced.

• Looking ahead: The Jurassic Quest event is coming to the Dayton Convention Center in February.

• Photo of the day: Lakota West players celebrate after defeating Cincinnati Moeller in a June regional final game, as part of a collection of the best photos taken by the Dayton Daily News this year.