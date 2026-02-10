Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

🚌 GoBus comes to town: We learn in Cornelius Frolik’s story that an intercity bus operator is going to launch new service next month that connects Dayton, Springfield, Middletown and Yellow Springs to many other communities in our state. Read more in his story here.

🛫 New flight options: The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon host new nonstop flights, including to London, Chicago, Nashville and California. Learn more from Holly Souther’s story.

🏥 Sponsored content: What is MyCare Ohio health insurance, and who’s eligible?

We have a lot more news for you today found below, including local news on high school sports, feel free to let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com. I would love to hear from you!

***

LOCAL NEWS

• $10B: AFRL at Wright-Patt offers huge new research contract vehicle

• Consolidating local service districts like schools or townships part of Ohio bill consideration

• Kroger names former Walmart executive as new CEO

LIFE

• Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe sets second location grand opening for Saturday

• Boy bands of early 2000s heading to Fraze Pavilion this summer

• Valentine’s Day places to eat, drink in the Dayton region

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Driver ID’d in deadly single-vehicle crash in Greene County

• Man accused in deadly wrong-way crash after fleeing from Moraine police

SPORTS

• High school basketball: What to watch for as season enters final weeks

• Prep Roundup: Butler’s Bardonaro records 200th career victory

• Cincinnati Bengals: With defense needing help, Tobin weighs ‘all options’ in free agency

NATION & WORLD

• Democrats say White House offer on ICE is ‘insufficient’ as Homeland Security funding set to expire

• Landmark trial accusing social media companies of addicting children to their platforms begins

• Honda reports declining profit as Trump’s tariffs and EV moves hurt Japanese automaker’s results

FREE CONTENT: If someone gifted you a meal from anywhere in Dayton, what would you want?

As Editor Mandy Gambrell’s story tells us, for this week’s Dayton Food & Dining Question of the Week in our Facebook group, the response was heavy on the “Pine Club” and “Grist” answers. Personally, I would go with the Pine Club as well. What about you?!