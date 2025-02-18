Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Dayton region gained zero new jobs in 2024

The Dayton region started and ended last year with the same number of jobs, which was a setback after years of local payroll growth.

• Local employment rollercoaster: Local employment over the summer climbed to the highest level in a long time, but then employers reduced payrolls for five consecutive months, erasing the gains.

• The data: About 388,500 people were employed in the Dayton metro area in December, which was the exact same number of workers as December 2023. The metro area includes Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties.

• Previous years: The Dayton metro area saw payrolls increase by more than 4,400 jobs in 2023, 5,600 jobs in 2022 and 6,900 jobs in 2021.

• COVID pandemic: Those growth years followed massive job losses in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The region lost nearly 61,000 jobs between February 2020 and April 2020.

• Government workers: Nearly 16% of local workers are employed by local, state and federal governments. This sector could see more contraction since the Trump Administration has pledged to reduce the size of the federal government.

• Looking ahead: Major companies continue to invest in Ohio, which is creating new job and business opportunities. Thousands of new jobs are coming to the Miami Valley in the near future because of projects like onMain and Joby Aviation.

How Dayton’s Rep. Turner is navigating Trump’s D.C.

One month after he was unexpectedly ousted as the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, isn’t looking in the rearview mirror.

• Still talking to Trump: Despite not always in lockstep with President Trump, Turner says he’s spoken with Trump in recent weeks on national security issues.

• Focus on Dayton: Turner said his focus is on delivering for the Dayton region and for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

When asked what’s at the top of his agenda right now, Turner said: “Growing my community and making certain that we fight for our national security.”

• Current roles: Turner no longer has the Intelligence Committee chairmanship but remains a senior member on both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

• Another term: Turners says he fully intends to run for another term in Congress in 2026, not worried about the possibility of a primary challenge from the MAGA wing of the GOP.

“I always get challenged, and I always prevail,” Turner said. “In the last couple of weeks, I’ve raised over a quarter million dollars for my reelection. So, I know I have significant support.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Three bridges in Warren County slated for replacement have significantly reduced weight limits.

• Tip of the day: How to experience the 1,444-mile Buckeye Trail in Ohio.

• Big move of the day: XO Fitness & Wellness is set to launch its first U.S. location in the Dayton area.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Leiland and Melanie Woods originally opened Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut as a food truck in 2023. Two weeks ago, they opened a brick-and-mortar spot on Salem Avenue.

• Dayton Flyers: The 2024-25 Dayton Flyers have taken their fans a ride that has been as exciting and unpredictable as it has been frustrating and disappointing. Here are some advanced stats that sum up the season so far.

• Quote of the day: “I’m excited, maybe a little anxious. I’m ready to go learn new things.” — Spc. Max Walls, 22, about his first deployment with the Ohio Army National Guard’s 324th Military Police Company to the Middle East.

• Stat of the day: There were 1,965 flu-related hospitalizations across Ohio in the most recent week of data, according to ODH, which was a 42.8% increase over the previous week.

• Thing to do: St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and across the Miami Valley, businesses are announcing their plans for the holiday.

• Photo of the day: Whisperz Speakeasy, a prohibition-era style cocktail lounge in West Carrollton, opened last week. Check out our gallery for a look inside.