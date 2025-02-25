Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Springfield Haitians have few options after Trump’s nix of temporary protected status

An estimated half a million Haitian immigrants — including many in Springfield — will have their Temporary Protected Status to live and work in the U.S. cut short following a directive from the Trump Administration.

• What is TPS? TPS is a discretionary tool created by Congress and vested to the executive branch. The intent is to grant qualifying foreigners temporary refuge from their home country if it is facing an armed conflict, environmental disaster, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.

• Policy change: Haiti’s current TPS designation expires in August of this year instead of its originally planned expiration in February 2026. In addition, the department rescinded the Biden Administration’s plans of extending the country’s TPS designation.

• Springfield and Clark County: The area is home to an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants, most of whom are in the country legally under various federal programs including TPS.

• What happens next: The DHS directives could turn the roughly 520,000 Haitians legally in the U.S. under TPS into illegal immigrants after August.

• What they are saying: “I think a lot of the folks who have TPS right now, if I’m them, I’m scared that I’m going to be deported,” said Mohamed Al-Hamdani, a Dayton-based immigration attorney.

• Recourse: The primary recourse Springfield Haitians are left with is to apply for asylum. Traditionally, having an open asylum application has granted immigrants some level of protection from deportation, but those protections might not be enough to protect Haitians without legal status from being forcibly removed from the country.

DOD personnel told to hold off on OPM email response

As Department of Defense employees come to grips with plans to cut up to 8% of the national civilian workforce, personnel are being instructed to hold off on any response to an email requiring an explanation of their performance in the past week.

• The guidance: A message from Darin S. Selnick, who is performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, says, “DoD personnel may have received an email from OPM (Office of Personnel Management) requesting information. The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures.

“When and if required, the department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week,’”

• DOD statement: The DOD said it expects about 5,400 probationary workers will be released beginning this week as part of an “initial effort” to cut the department’s civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

Added the DOD, “After which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs, complying as always with all applicable laws.”

• Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: How this will affect the base, home to some 38,000 military and civilian employees, remains to be seen. Public affairs representatives at the base have said they are awaiting guidance on the next steps from DOD leaders.

• What they are saying: “We do not have the number of Wright-Patterson AFB employees who may be affected by termination actions. We are supporting the Department of the Air Force as it makes decisions on the future of its workforce and continue to support our employees with extensive resources dedicated to their well-being,” said Andy Roake, deputy director, Air Force Materiel Command public affairs and congressional engagements.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Violence has always been a scourge in Dayton, but a new program in the works is going to approach and treat it as a contagious disease.

• Tip of the day: Kings Island recently announced the dates for Coasterstock’s return this spring. The event features special tours, industry speakers and exclusive ride time on attractions. Tickets go on sale this week.

• Big move of the day: United Alloy, a family-owned metal fabrication company, plans to create around 100 new jobs in the Dayton area.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After operating as a cottage bakery in Miamisburg for about two years, Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked is opening a bakery in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

• Quote of the day: “I hope all of us who work in this industry feel strong and inspired and not discouraged, especially because this is a very difficult time right now. And (the NAACP) is, sadly, more relevant than it’s been in a long time. We got a lot of work to do. But it feels good to know that we’re not in it alone, that we got each other. And remember, community is everything.” — Dave Chappelle, after receiving the NAACP President’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, Saturday night.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Here are 5 offensive prospects in the upcoming NFL draft who fit the Bengals' needs.

• Thing to do: This year’s Mardi Gras Threauxdown, which celebrates the music and culture of New Orleans, will be held at Oregon Express.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting fundraiser this past weekend at their clubhouse in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. Check out more photos here.