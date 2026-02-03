Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

🎓 UD AD takes medical leave of absence: University of Dayton Vice President and Athletic Director Neil Sullivan is taking a medical leave of absence, according to the university. This, as the Flyers are preparing to play St. Bonaventure tonight at UD Arena.

🏥 Ronald McDonald House of Dayton merges with Cincinnati branch: Ronald McDonald House of Dayton is merging with Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati to form Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio. Read more in Samantha Wildow’s story here.

LOCAL NEWS

• Franklin schools to seek 1% income tax with a 10-year term

• $17.6M ‘Flyghtwood Landings’ expansion the latest in former UD Flyer Chris Wright’s vision for Trotwood

• Hospitals see uptick in cold-related injuries

LIFE

• Walnut the Hedgehog says an early spring is on the way for the area

• Dayton Record Fair brings crates and physical media back to Eudora

• Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these Ohio landmarks

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Over 150 child porn charges dismissed in plea agreement for Dayton man

• Woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting at New Year’s party near Springboro

SPORTS

• Girls basketball: ‘We wanted it a lot’ - Fairmont reaches 20-0 start

• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. St. Bonaventure

• Major League Baseball will produce and distribute Reds games in 2026 season

NATION & WORLD

• GOP leaders labor for support ahead of key test vote on ending partial government shutdown

• Russia fires 450 drones and 70 missiles at Ukraine, a day before US-brokered talks

• Iran’s president seeks ‘fair and equitable negotiations’ with the United States

FREE CONTENT: Where to eat and drink on Valentine’s Day in Dayton

With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, there are a number of restaurants here in the Miami Valley that are popular during the holiday. Here is a list, from Alex Cutler’s story.