Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Culture Works announces Dayton Masonic Center collaboration

A new Dayton arts partnership is born as Culture Works announced a venture with the Dayton Masonic Center.

• About CW Events: Culture Works launched CW Events in 2020 to help activate the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank as revenue-generating cultural spaces by hosting weddings, performances, corporate events and community gatherings. • Partnership details: CW Events, a subsidiary of Culture Works, will collaborate with members of the Dayton Masonic Center to revitalize, manage and book the Center’s performance and event venues. • What they are saying: “Our goal is to make this historic venue accessible and affordable for arts and performance organizations, dance competitions, and concerts, while continuing our strong reputation for producing exceptional weddings, galas, and private events in the 500-person ballroom and the building’s other beautiful spaces,” said Lisa Hanson, President and CEO of Culture Works.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner will seek reelection

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said Monday he will seek reelection, seeking to continue a congressional career that began in 2003.

• About Turner: A lifelong Dayton resident and Belmont High School graduate, Turner, an attorney, launched his political career by defeating Democratic Mayor Clay Dixon in November 1993, winning his first term as Dayton mayor. • What Turner is saying: “I do think this is a time for making certain we have a voice of strong and experienced leadership, with everything that’s happening in Washington, especially the vulnerabilities and threats that we have to our federal workforce and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Turner said. • Recent struggles: Turner has had some challenging moments in the past couple of years. Last January, in a surprise shake-up that seized national attention, House Speaker Mike Johnson removed Turner from his chairman of the House Intelligence Committee post.

FREE CONTENT: Not just bears: These are Ohio’s true hibernators and winter survivors

For some wildlife in Southwest Ohio, retiring to their favorite sleeping chamber for an extended period is the only thing on their schedule. It’s how they survive. While many think of hibernating bears, true hibernation is just one strategy to avoid the relative cold of Ohio winters.