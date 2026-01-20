Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

📰 Honoring MLK: Hundreds of people participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Dayton, braving below-freezing temperatures and wind chills.

💐 Gift idea: Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton is putting a savory spin on Valentine’s Day this year with Valentine Pizza Roll Bouquets.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.



Judge rules against community service hours of Montgomery County clerk

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley needs to redo some of his reported community service hours from a plea deal in December, a judge ruled.

• The plea deal: Foley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting campaign contributions from public employees in December. He was ordered to serve 40 hours of community service.

• The hours: Visiting Judge Jonathan P. Hein rejected two community service hours that were logged because the service organization and timeframe worked were not listed for the date Foley accepted a plea deal with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office that he withdrew the next day. Hein also rejected two out of three volunteer shifts recorded with WeCareArts, which is a Kettering nonprofit.

• Choosing organizations: Hein ordered that the Adult Probation Department should determine where Foley should serve the remaining hours of his community service “because Defendant’s non-profit organization has proven itself incapable of accurate math calculation.”

Hundreds brave cold to march, honor MLK Day in Dayton

Every January, people march from West Third Street to downtown Dayton to honor the memory and recognize Marin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme was “America Tell the Truth.”

• Why they do it: “It’s a way to acknowledge, it’s a way to honor, it’s a way to remember all of the energy, the effort, the work that has been done before I even existed that enables us to be able to do what we do — not only just on MLK Day, but every single day,” said Sharon Taste.

• Honoring family, also: “My father’s from the south, so he had to endure the old Jim Crow laws and stuff like that. So, to be able to walk in his honor as well because he actually lived through it,” said Deborah Long, who is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and its Montgomery County, Ohio Alumnae Chapter.

• Series of events: The march was part of a series of events put on to discuss racial justice in Dayton during January. Other events included an emancipation proclamation, worship service, interfaith breakfast, musical concert, the youth celebration and celebration banquet.

• Photos: See images from the event here.

