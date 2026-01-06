Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Jan. 6

⚖️ $45M wrongful-conviction award: Miami Twp. is seeking a Supreme Court review of the record award given to Dean Gillispie due to his wrongful conviction. 🔎 Human trafficking: In 2025, the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force executed 90 search warrants and five consent searches, leading to 84 indictments and 43 arrests of alleged traffickers. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 10 seconds to read.

Group formed by Rep. Turner calls for ‘coordinated approach’ to improve downtown Dayton safety

A local working group organized by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner wants Dayton and Montgomery County officials to increase social services, police presence and enforcement in the city’s downtown.

• Downtown safety working group: The group, which began to form last summer, discussed how local agencies and organizations can collaborate next summer. • What Turner is saying: “We wanted to make certain that we looked at the root causes of ways in which we can impact the areas of security in the community, as we wanted a plan for next summer,” Turner said. “We want to make sure that people feel safe and that we have a coordinated approach.” • Priorities: The group identified increased social services as a priority for a downtown safety strategy. Turner said the group recommends a “census” of unhoused people downtown. This would include details about where unhoused people are coming from, what social services they need and where they’re located downtown. • Other recommendations: The group also recommends increased police presence and enforcement in the city’s downtown core.

Miami Twp. seeks Supreme Court review of record $45M wrongful-conviction award to Dean Gillispie

Miami Twp. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a $45 million verdict awarded to Dean Gillispie, who spent more than 20 years in prison for sexual assaults he didn’t commit.

• About Gillispie: The Fairborn man spent more than 20 years behind bars for sexual assaults he didn’t commit following an investigation by former Miami Twp. detective Matthew Moore. • New trial: In 2008, Gillispie sought and received a new trial claiming some evidence was never turned over to his attorneys. The Ohio Supreme Court released Gillispie in 2011, exonerated him and admitted he had been “wrongly imprisoned.” A federal court in 2022 awarded Gillispie $45 million, the largest award in state history. • Township liability: Miami Twp. believes there are significant legal questions regarding township liability. • Next move: The Supreme Court’s decision on whether to accept the case remains pending.

Dry January goes fully mainstream — though 'Damp January' is here, too

The booze-free month known as Dry January has gone fully mainstream. What began in 2013 with roughly 4,000 participants has ballooned into millions pledging to pause on alcohol and reset after the holidays.